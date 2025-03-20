Dick Johnson Racing today posted a video to social media showing the two Gen2 Supercars leaving the squad’s Gold Coast workshop.

They are destined for the Team Penske Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, where they will join McLaughlin’s 2018 championship-winning Ford Falcon FG X.

Team Penske is understood to have taken ownership of the two Mustangs when it exited DJR at the end of 2020, ending a six-year run as DJR Team Penske.

The two Mustangs were built from Pace Innovations-supplied chassis and tagged DJRTP06 and DJRTP07.

The former was raced by McLaughlin from the start of the 2019 season, until a heavy qualifying crash at the Gold Coast 600 brought an early end to its racing life.

That left the car with an incredible record of 18 victories from 25 starts, including the 2019 Bathurst 1000 where McLaughlin was joined by Frenchman Alex Premat.

DJRTP07 was pressed into service for the final two rounds of 2019, McLaughlin clinching the title on the car’s debut at Sandown before racing it to another championship success in 2020.

The car’s last race was the 2020 Bathurst 1000, where McLaughlin and Slade finished in fifth place. It was retired with a record of 13 wins from 27 starts.

DJR built two new cars for the start of the 2021 season, with the two McLaughlin chassis earmarked for eventual delivery to the US.

News of their departure comes as DJR’s two current Mustangs are about to set sail with the rest of the 2025 Supercars field for New Zealand.

The team swapped liveries on the two cars – from Shell V-Power to Jet Couriers colours – as part of travel preparations on Sunday at Albert Park.