The #97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro finished three laps behind race winner Denny Hamlin, who dominated the final stage in the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

Van Gisbergen found himself at the front of the race thanks to the unique format that flipped the finishing order from Segment 1 for the start of Segment 2.

Van Gisbergen, who ended the fist stage in 20th, lined up alongside Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger.

Their battle was short-lived, however. On Lap 15 of the second stage, van Gisbergen spun in Turn 3.

Van Gisbergen spent the rest of the race at the tail of the field en route to 19th.

Hamlin led 103 of the 200 laps to win the $1 million USD jackpot.

He made the decisive move for the race lead with 29 laps to go on teammate Chase Briscoe in the #19 Camry – going on to win by just 0.887s.

It was an all-Toyota top three with Erik Jones third for Legacy Motor Club in his best finish since Darlington in August last year.

“Makes it a lot easier when you have a car this fast,” said Hamlin.

“We strive to be number one and we did it today. I just knew the game-changer for us was long runs and obviously the ability to pass when behind someone.”

Asked what he would do with the prize pool he replied, “I’ll probably give it to mama.”

Hamlin’s mother was nearly killed in a house fire that claimed his father late last year that destoryed their home.

More to come.

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