Marcus Ericsson, who won the 2022 edition, led the team’s efforts in 18th with a 230.667 mph four-lap average while Will Power was only 20th with a 230.279 mph four-lap average.

Power said he was anticipating being between 25th and 33rd after his qualifying.

Despite being down the order, the Australian said he was happy.

“We thought the warmer conditions would help us because we had really good downforce,” said Power.

“We seemed draggy for some reason. Happy with that run.”

Kyle Kirkwood was the biggest shock in 26th with a 229.607 mph four-lap average.

The driver of the #27 Honda tried to offer some positives despite the lowly starting spot.

“Honestly, the car feels really good, so there’s not a whole lot we can do,” said Kirkwood.

“But given that, we know we have a fast race car. I’m sure you heard a lot of people say that, but we were right at the top of the charts of no-tow and race trim and then also the passes on track all through practice.

“We’re very confident with our race car. This is not a position that is new to me, starting pretty far back here. We know we’ll cut through the field and this is exactly what we’ll expect to do here.”

Those efforts were in stark contrast to the best effort of provisional pole position winner Felix Rosenqvist for Meyer Shank Racing with a 232.599 mph effort.

The first car on the outside looking in was two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Those who made it into the Top 12 shootout included Rosenqvist, David Malukas, Conor Daly, Scott McLaughlin, Rinus VeeKay, Alexander Rossi, Caio Collet, Scott Dixon, Pato O’Ward, Santino Ferrucci, Alex Palou, and Kyffin Simpson.

Top 12 qualifying at the Indianapolis 500 continues on Monday morning.

Results: 110th Indianapolis 500, Qualifying (all cars)