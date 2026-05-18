Di Giannantoni was an innocent victim of the Lap 11 carnage that began when Gresini rider Alex Marquez rear-ended factory KTM star Pedro Acosta, whose RC16 suddenly slowed with an issue.

Marquez’s Ducati Desmosedici cartwheeled through the grass and gravel before one of the wheels came loose and flew across the track.

Unable to avoid the debris, Di Giannantonio collided with the wheel and fell.

The race was red-flagged, but Di Giannantonio was allowed to begin the restarted race having made his way back to the pit lane.

What followed was a measured sprint to the chequered flag, hustling his way through from fourth – taking the lead away from Acosta with two laps to go.

“I am so happy,” said Di Giannantonio.

“First of all, I was really worried about all the riders [who] crashed. Today has not been an easy day for everybody.

“I really hope that Alex is fine. We know that our sport is amazing, we try to give an amazing show, but also we are humans. I really hope that everyone is safe.

“I am really happy for myself and the team, they did an amazing job. We were looking for it since a long time. We must be proud and happy.”

After the harrowing scenes involving Marquez and Acosta, the race was resumed for a 13-lap sprint. That, however, lasted just a few hundred metres.

LCR rider Johann Zarco lost control of his Honda and collided with Luca Marini and Francesco Bagnaia.

All three riders went down and slid through the Turn 1 gravel trap.

Zarco was worst off in the melee as he got tangled awkwardly in between the rear wheel and rear seat of Bagnaia’s factory Ducati.

Marini and Bagnaia were seen walking away from the accident while Zarco was taken away in an ambulance.

A mental race start in the Sprint 🔥 A fast launch from Zarco and Martin, and massive crashes from Mir and Binder in the first corner 💥#MotoGP | #CatalanGP | Live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/OcfZxkk62X — TNT Sports Bikes (@bikesontnt) May 16, 2026

On the third time of asking, Acosta started from pole position with Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin of Aprilia alongside him.

Again, Acosta led into the first turn – this time with Martin and Fernandez in tow. Bagnaia, despite being involved in the earlier crash, was up to fifth behind Joan Mir.

The madness continued at Turn 5 when Fernandez and Martin collided and both went for a tour of the gravel trap.

That promoted Mir to second and Bagnaia to third. The factory Ducati rider’s race would only get worse, however, as he slipped outside the top five as the laps wore on.

Bagnaia’s slump left VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio to chase after Acosta and Mir.

With five laps to go, Di Giannantonio made the decisive move on Mir at Turn 10.

MARTIN IS OUT 😱 A big crash from the World Championship hopeful and he’s so desperate to get back on he’s dug himself a hole in the gravel 💥#MotoGP | #CatalanGP | Live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ggHVrrTa1z — TNT Sports Bikes (@bikesontnt) May 16, 2026

Again, it was Turn 10 where Di Giannantonio lunged Acosta for the lead. The KTM rider tried to respond around the outside of the satellite Ducati, but couldn’t respond.

Acosta’s hopes of a podium were dashed in a lap as Mir and Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer blew by the fading KTM rider.

Acosta’s horror show reached its climax when Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura tried to pass the KTM RC16 and made contact, sending the Spaniard into a slide and tumbling through the gravel.

At the head of the field, Di Giannantonio clinched victory over Mir by 1.250s and Aldeguer who was 1.466s in arrears.

Pramac rider Jack Miller finished 14th.

At the time of publication, the results of the race remain provisional with an investigation pending for five riders over tyre pressure.

The riders subject to the investigation are third place finished Mir, Bagnaia in fifth, Miller in 14th, Toprak Razgatlioglu in 15th, and Raul Fernandez in 17th.