Moto2 star Ivan Guevara is reportedly weeks away from signing a deal to ride in MotoGP.

He rides for Pramac in Moto2 and in his fourth season of the feeder series is contending for the title, sitting second in the riders’ championship.

The Spaniard impressed at the latest round in France, beating Intact GP rider Manuel Gonzalez to the win.

According to Motorsport.com, Guevara is poised to be promoted to the MotoGP team alongside Toprak Tazgatlioglu in 2027 with a deal expected before the summer break.

Guevara has already tested with Pramac. Off the back of winning last year’s Moto2 season finale at Valencia, the 22-year-old rode a Yamaha YZR-M1 at the same circuit just days after.

Guevara’s signing leaves Miller time in MotoGP on tenterhooks.

The veteran of 11 seasons has not won a grand prix since 2022 and has struggled to find form with Yamaha since joining them last year.

He is last of the full-time riders this year and has been beaten 5-0 by his rookie teammate Razgatlioglu in the five grands prix to date.

Razgatlioglu looks likely to be the only incumbent Yamaha rider to stay beyond 2026.

Fabio Quartararo is poised to leave for Honda while teammate Alex Rins has also confirmed he will not return with the Japanese manufacturer.

Quartararo and Rins are expected to be replaced by Aprilia rider Jorge Martin and satellite Aprilia rider Ai Ogura from Trackhouse.

As it stands, Miller’s name has not been mentioned with any other teams to continue riding in MotoGP into 2027.

Speaking with The Race at the most recent round in France, Miller vehemently expressed his desire to continue racing.

“I am not focusing on that, I’m trying to f***ing… do better, ride better,” he said.

“I’m sick and f***ing tired of being at the back. It’s really driving me insane, honestly.

“Like I said, I’m putting everything I have into this and trying to really take the maximum out of it, give the maximum back to Yamaha and also take the maximum out of it myself.

“I want to race. I don’t mind the testing side of things but I do that for the light at the end of the tunnel – which is going racing. At the end of the day, I enjoy racing motorcycles.”

Ironically, on the same day that reports emerged of Miller’s impending exit, the Pramac rider put in one of his best Friday practice performances at the Grand Prix of Catalunya.

Miller was ninth overall to automatically go through to the second leg of qualifying at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“I felt good right from the start here in Barcelona. Every time I went out on track I felt more comfortable and was able to improve, so to now see myself directly into Q2 and only two tenths away from P1 almost feels unreal,” said Miller.

“We are still missing a bit of power, but on this circuit it becomes less of an issue because you mainly use it on the main straight. Through the rest of the lap the biggest challenge is actually managing grip, because there‘s not a huge amount of it available.

“I think we made a significant step forward already in Le Mans, even if I wasn‘t fully able to take advantage of it there because of the tyre choice in the race. But overall the Yamaha is progressing and moving closer to the front.

“Right now the whole process is still about trial and error — testing, tweaking and trying to maximise everything we can — but finally we are starting to see all the hard work paying off.

“The team has been working incredibly hard and the engineers too have put in a huge effort, so it‘s nice for everyone to finally get a little bit of fresh air and see more concrete results.

“Of course it‘s only Friday, but starting the weekend this way gives us a lot of positivity for the next two days.”

Qualifying gets underway at 6:50pm AEST before the Tissot Sprint at 11pm AEST.