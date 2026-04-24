The Spaniard has raced full-time in the premier class since 2017, first with Suzuki until the end of 2022.

A one-year stint at Honda satellite LCR followed before joining the factory Yamaha team in 2024.

Speaking ahead of his home grand prix at Jerez, Rins revealed how he learned the news via Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli.

“11 days ago, I called Massimo Meregalli, just a normal call. I have a really good relationship with him,” said Rins.

“When I called him, I asked him straight way, ‘Do you have any update?’ And he didn’t say anything. So I said, ‘Maio?’

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“He told me he shouldn’t say anything but he would tell me because he has a good relationship with me. He said ‘don’t say anything now, but we have signed the second rider’.”

It has long been rumoured that Fabio Quartararo will depart at the end of the year for Honda.

With Rins gone too, it means Yamaha is poised to have an all-new line-up in 2027.

Rins is expected to be replaced by Ai Ogura, who currently races for Aprilia satellite squad Trackhouse.

The 25-year-old rider from Japan has been a standout on the RS-GP26, finishing two of the first three grands prix this year in the top five.

Another name in the mix is factory Aprilia rider and 2024 champion Jorge Martin who has been outperformed by his teammate Marco Bezzecchi this year.

As it stands, Rins is a free agent and without a ride for 2027.

The 30-year-old expressed his disappointment at the news of his impending exit amid what he thought was a promising future with Yamaha.

“I’m not in a really good moment, because of this news,” said Rins.

“But you know, when I was in LCR I was feeling so good and Yamaha came, made me an offer, and I went for it because I thought we could do great things together.

“Since I got on the inline four I’ve been struggling a bit, that’s reality, but then when they started to explain the new project of the V4 I was feeling quite good because I had new opportunities.

“As soon as I tried the bike, it has some limitations – as everyone can see – but yeah I felt a bit better than with the inline four.

“But they took a decision, so I need to respect it. I will be giving 100 percent, I’m the same Alex who won with the Suzuki or the Honda, and there are still 18 races in front of us.

“So we’re going to go with everything.”

Rins said he did not want to switch to Dorna’s sister category – WorldSBK – insisting that he still has what it takes to be a MotoGP rider.

His resume includes six wins and 18 podiums from 144 starts. His last win came at Circuit of the Americas in 2023 with LCR.

MotoGP continues with the Grand Prix of Spain on April 24-27 at Jerez.