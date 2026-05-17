The former Formula 1 driver had left hospital 12kg lighter, addicted to opioids and battling dizzy spells so severe that any rapid movement made the room spin uncontrollably.

What followed was a brutal withdrawal that Daly now recounts in graphic detail in his new autobiography, Serial Survivor.

The 73-year-old former racer does not hold back across the pages of the book, which traces his life from humble beginnings in Dublin through Formula 1, IndyCar, endurance racing and television broadcasting, while also exposing deeply personal struggles that unfolded away from public view.

“I think it’s very blunt. It’s direct. It’s blunt. And it’s shocking at times,” Daly told Speedcafe.

“But the reason it is all that is it’s unfiltered. I wanted people to live the emotion of the moment with me.

“I want to take them on the journey with me. And that’s why it’s blunt. That’s why it’s unfiltered.

“And some people quite frankly were shocked at some of the stuff I put in there.”

The book’s most harrowing passages detail Daly’s addiction to painkillers after his horrific 1984 IndyCar crash at Michigan International Speedway, where his car disintegrated after hitting the wall at more than 350kph.

Daly suffered a crushed ankle, fractured pelvis, broken ribs, burns and multiple leg injuries, requiring 14 surgeries and years of rehabilitation before he returned to racing.

Yet the physical pain soon became only part of the battle, with Daly writing “the craving was so bad I would moan and sometimes shout in frustration,” adding that he “cried at times because it provided an element of temporary relief.”

The Irishman said even those involved in proofreading the manuscript were stunned by the honesty of the account.

“The chapter that I detail when I’m hooked on opioids after my accident, the proofreader said this is harrowing stuff,” he explained.

“They’re all fans of racing, they never knew.”

Long before IndyCar and Formula 1, Daly’s career had already taken him into unlikely and dangerous territory.

In one of the book’s more extraordinary chapters, he recounts travelling to Western Australia as a young aspiring racer to work in iron ore mines and fund his career.

Daly describes the brutal labour camps of Wickham, where he encountered criminals, addicts and violence while earning the money needed to continue racing.

“I’ve never told anybody that story,” he said.

“When I recall it in detail, people are flabbergasted.”

One passage details a terrifying first experience with opium after being persuaded to try the drug by a fellow worker, describing it as feeling “like someone was forcing a burning poker up through the middle of my body.”

The autobiography also dives deeply into Daly’s personal life, including the emotional fallout of three divorces, something he admitted was difficult to revisit.

“Yes. My personal life,” Daly said when asked what was hardest to write about.

“I’ve been married and divorced three times. So there has to be a cause and effect.”

He eventually titled the chapter ‘Life Strife’, though even longtime friend and respected F1 journalist Maurice Hamilton, who provided the foreword for the book, initially warned him against revealing so much detail.

“The first iteration of that I sent it to Maurice, he said, no, you can’t give all these details,” Daly said.

“He said the reason he said it, I don’t want people to sour on the book.

“And I told him, look, I’ve got no bitterness or resentment here, but it needs to be detailed because it was emotionally the most destructive time in my life.

“So I said I want to capture that.”

Daly said the theme running through the autobiography is reflected in its title, adding that only while writing the book did he fully realise how often he had rebuilt his life after devastating setbacks.

“The reason the book is called Serial Survivor is I didn’t really understand until I captured it all the amount of times I was hit on the side of the head and knocked sideways,” he said.

“And the amount of times you were challenged to have the right mindset to overcome whatever happens are more than I could ever have thought… in every aspect of my career.

“Right from day one. From the time you go to work. From the time you try to get money to go Formula Ford. From the time Formula 3 happens. From the accidents. From the issues. From what happened in Formula 1.

“I got pushed out of Formula 1. My personal life is in shambles. And I realised, boy, I’m definitely wired to be a risk taker, but I’m absolutely naturally a focus-forward temperament.

“Whatever happens I never allowed it to derail me. And that’s why the name of the book became Serial Survivor.

“Because all through it it’s the recurring theme. You get knocked down. Most people can’t get up from this.

“But as I was told not too long ago, you’re never beaten when you’re knocked down. You’re only beaten when you stay down.

“And so that theme is all through the book.”

Daly’s racing career itself remains one of the more remarkable stories of his generation.

Born in Dublin in 1953, he rose from Formula Ford champion to Formula 1 in just 13 months and won the 1977 British Formula 3 Championship.

Between 1978 and 1982 he contested 49 grands prix, scoring 15 championship points while driving for Williams, Tyrrell, March, Ensign, Theodore and Hesketh.

After F1, Daly reinvented himself in America, racing in IndyCar and sports cars before later forging a successful broadcasting career with ESPN.

He also claimed back-to-back victories in the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1990 and 1991 and became one of the most recognisable motorsport voices in the United States.

Today, many younger fans know Daly as the father of IndyCar driver Conor Daly, but Serial Survivor paints a far fuller and often darker picture of the man behind the public image.

“I believe the more raw you are, the more authentic it becomes,” Daly said.

“And the more attractive it becomes for people to read it and to want to read it and understand this.”

Serial Survivor by Derek Daly is published by Evro Publishing and is available now.