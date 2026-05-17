The first day of qualifying was scheduled for Sunday (AEST) but has been postponed entirely to Monday with a raft of changes.

Due to time constraints, officials have elected to rejig the format.

Beginning at 2:00am AEST, all 33 qualifiers will line up based on Saturday’s qualifying draw and have one attempt at setting a traditional four-lap average speed.

The knockout rounds have been tweaked. Gone is Top 15 Qualifying, and instead the initial qualifying runs will determine 13th to 33rd.

The fastest 12 qualifiers will then go through to Top 12 Qualifying, which is scheduled for 6:30am AEST.

The Top 12 will be run in reverse order, with the 12th fastest cars to run first followed by the 11th fastest car and so on. Each car will have one attempt at a four-lap average speed.

The cars that finished seventh through 12th will lock in their starting spots while the fastest six cars advance to the Fast Six.

Before qualifying, there will be split group practice at 11:30pm tonight. Coverage of practice and qualifying will be live and exclusively on Stan Sport.