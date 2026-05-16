An ill-fated attempt to revive the standalone series with a calendar at The Bend and Mallala was ultimately abandoned earlier this year.

Since then, some TCR competitors appeared at the non-championship SuperTT round as part of the Bathurst 6 Hour.

An agreement between TCR promoter WSC Group and Motorsport Australia has confirmed the Motor Racing Australia-promoted SuperTT as the new home of TCR Australia.

“We are grateful to Motorsport Australia for their dedication in helping us to find a worthy environment for the many TCR cars that are in Australia,” said WSC president Marcello Lotti.

“Giving them the opportunity to join the MRA series and fight for a TCR Australia title is the first step to relaunch the category in Australia.”

Just three TCR cars have entered the season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 16.

The entry list includes Iain McDougall in his Audi RS 3 LMS, Brad Harris in a Honda Civic, and Harrison Cooper in a Hyundai i30 N.

“It was important to find the right series, framework and support to position TCR competitors for success in Australia,” said Motorsport Australia CEO Josh Blanksby.

“This solution guarantees that competitors can continue to compete with confidence and enjoy being part of grassroots motorsport in 2026.

“Backed by a united and passionate community, we look forward to seeing TCR Australia competitors back on track this weekend.”

The May 16 date represents Round 3 of SuperTT. Round 4 is slated for July 5 at Sydney Motorsport Park before Round 5 on August 8 at One Raceway. Round 6 will take place at SMP on October 17.