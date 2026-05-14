The four-time Formula 1 world champion will take on the legendary Nordschleife across May 14–17, racing a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo under the Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing banner alongside Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella.

The entry marks Verstappen’s first attempt at a 24-hour race, having already built strong credentials at the Nurburgring in recent years.

He secured a Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) victory in a Ferrari 296 GT3 in 2025 and has continued to sharpen his GT racing experience through further testing and race outings.

In April’s qualifying weekend, Verstappen’s car was the first to break the nine-minute barrier in qualifying, while he also led the opening stint of the four-hour race before a splitter issue dropped the team down the order.

The early signs, however, have only heightened anticipation around his endurance debut.

Verstappen has been open about the challenge ahead, but clear on what he expects from the weekend.

“Success is winning. That’s why we’re here. I know it’s not going to be easy, but that’s the target for everyone,” he said.

He also admitted the appeal of the race lies in its unique conditions, particularly the night running.

“It’s probably going to be the best feeling,” he added.

“You’re by yourself, pushing in the night. The car is normally fastest in the night, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Across the week, qualifying begins on Thursday May 14, followed by a packed Friday schedule featuring multiple qualifying sessions including top qualifying, before Saturday’s warm-up and grid procedures lead into the race start.

The full field for the event is expected to feature more than 150 cars across GT3 and lower classes, with the combined Nordschleife and GP-Strecke layout stretching 25 kilometres and widely regarded as one of the most demanding circuits in global motorsport.

The event has already seen unprecedented interest, with weekend tickets selling out for the first time in history following Verstappen’s entry, underlining the scale of attention surrounding his endurance racing debut.

Where to watch Nurburgring 24 Hours

Coverage of the event will be streamed live for free on the official Nurburgring YouTube channel and Red Bull TV, with onboard footage also available via Red Bull Motorsports’ YouTube platform. Speedcafe will also host the live stream of qualifying and the race.

When is the Nurburgring 24 Hours?

The Nurburgring 24 takes place across May 14-17.

What time does the Nurburgring 24 Hours start?

The 24 Hours begins on Saturday, May 16 at 3:00pm local time (11:00pm AEST), with the race running through to Sunday, May 17 at 3:00pm local time (11:00pm AEST).

Nurburgring 24 schedule (AEST)

Thursday, May 14

Qualifying 1 – 9:00pm–11:00pm (120 minutes)

Friday, May 15

Qualifying 2 – 6:00am–7:30am (90 minutes)

Top Qualifying 1 – 6:15pm–6:45pm (30 minutes)

Top Qualifying 2 – 7:05pm–7:35 (30 minutes)

Qualifying 3 – 8:00pm–9:05 (65 minutes)

Top Qualifying 3 – 9:35pm–10:35pm (60 minutes)

Saturday, May 16

Warm-up – 6:00 pm

Starting grid – 8:45pm

Open grid – 9:10pm

Formation lap – 10:40pm

Race start – 11:00pm

Sunday, May 17

Race finish – 11:00pm

Who is Max Verstappen racing with in the Nurburgring 24?

Max Verstappen will join experienced GT trio Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella – who are all factory Mercedes-AMG drivers.

Auer is a former Red Bull junior, who has raced in almost every major GT championship globally.

Gounon is a GT World Challenge Europe winner and three-time Bathurst 12 Hour winner with starts in all the major 24-hour endurance races at Le Mans, Daytona, and the Nurburgring.

Juncadella is the oldest of the quartet at 35 and has won GT World Challenge Europe.