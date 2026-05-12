Organisers confirmed that all full-weekend passes for the 2026 edition have been snapped up ahead of the race at the Nordschleife, with only limited single-day tickets still available for fans hoping to attend.

The surge in interest comes as Verstappen prepares to make his long-awaited 24-hour debut at the legendary circuit this weekend, driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo under the Verstappen Racing banner alongside Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella.

The official Nurburgring account confirmed the milestone on social media, posting: “WEEKEND TICKETS SOLD OUT. For the first time in the history of the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring.”

It marks the first time weekend tickets for the event have completely sold out, underlining the scale of global attention generated by Verstappen’s involvement.

The Dutchman has steadily built experience at the Nordschleife in preparation for the race, including success in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, where he has already shown front-running pace in GT machinery.

WEEKEND TICKETS SOLD OUT. 👀

For the first time in the history of the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring. 💚 ⚠️ There will be no ticket sales at the box office on Saturday! Please do not travel without a valid ticket under any circumstances!

✅ Want to be there? At the moment day… pic.twitter.com/WOIfMlFQZL — Nürburgring (@nuerburgring) May 10, 2026

Verstappen previously secured victory on debut in the series before further testing runs ahead of the 24-hour event, reinforcing expectations that he could be competitive in his first attempt at one of endurance racing’s most demanding challenges.

The event itself is traditionally one of the biggest on the GT calendar, but Verstappen’s entry has elevated demand to a new level, with organisers warning fans to plan carefully due to the sell-out.

“There will be no ticket sales at the box office on Saturday! Please do not travel without a valid ticket under any circumstances!” the Nurburgring account added.

“Want to be there? At the moment day tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday are still available. The best way to secure them is online via our website.

“Also important: Please arrive as early as possible!

“We can’t wait to experience the coming days together with all of you.”

Beyond this weekend, Verstappen’s expanding GT program has also fuelled speculation about a future move into top-level endurance racing, with talks already held over a potential Le Mans 24 Hours entry in the future.

Ford Racing boss Mark Rushbrook confirmed discussions had taken place over a possible Hypercar program involvement, although any appearance would depend on timing and scheduling alignment.