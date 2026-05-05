Formula 1 returned over the weekend, debuting its revised technical regulations under the gaze of Hard Rock Stadium.

It was a pretty entertaining weekend of racing, one where Kimi Antonelli laid his title-contending cards on the table.

McLaren was on song too, although it was Lando Norris that led the way ahead of Oscar Piastri.

Is F1 fixed? Is Kimi the firm title favourite? Former Legend and AVL break it all down.

They also play a game of blind rankings, Credit or Shred it and so much more.

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