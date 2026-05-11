Hodson lined up for his first taste of Australian Sprintcar racing on Saturday at Toowoomba, driving for Queenslander Brodie Tulloch in the 360-LS division.

A right front stub axle failure meant the car dug into the track before rolling violently, bouncing to the top of the catch fence and coming to rest on its side.

Hodson was able to climb from the car uninjured.

The incident was captured in dramatic fan footage posted to Instagram by Hodson, as well as a spectacular series of stills by Racing Fix Media.

“Unfortunate end here at Toowoomba,” Hodson said via social media.

“The right front stub snapped and it nose-dived into [turn] three, and I went for a pretty wild ride.

“It was looking promising, we were third in Time Trials, but unfortunately had a lot of brake issues.

“In Heat 1 the brake was super soft and in the second heat and the Feature it was going straight to the floor every corner.

“Bit of a shit way to end it, but that’s racing at the end of the day.

“I’m sure we’ll bounce back and have another crack at some point.”

The Kiwi is no stranger to dirt racing, having started his career on clay in New Zealand before pursuing circuit racing in Australia.

Hodson plans to race at Maryborough Speedway for the Queensland Title this weekend pending repairs to the car.

He’ll return to asphalt at the Tasmania Super440 in the Aussie Racing Cars Series on May 22-24 .