The Kiwi will team up with Queenslander Brodie Tulloch in the 360-LS Sprintcar division, joining a field of 23 cars.

360-LS Sprintcars will race in support of the headlining Wingless Sprints Queensland Title and the Jimmy Holden Memorial 50 Lapper for Speedcars.

While Hodson has become prominent in Australia on asphalt, currently competing in Super2 and Aussie Racing Cars, his racing journey began on dirt in his native New Zealand.

Beginning at the age of 12 in Ministocks, Hodson spent three years in the class before progressing to Wingless Sprints.

Following the 2021-22 summer, Hodson completed a one-off event in a Sprintcar, which was enough for the driver to commit to a full campaign during the following season at Baypark Speedway in Mount Maunganui.

In his debut season, Hodson recorded three top five finishes before claiming several heat wins and a maiden feature race victory in his second year.

The young Kiwi has made circuit racing a priority since competing in Australia, racing in categories such as Toyota 86s, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, and the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

“This is a really cool moment for me,” Hodson said.

“Speedway is where I started, and Sprintcars have always been a huge part of my journey.

“I’ve been doing a lot of circuit racing recently, and getting back on the clay and making my Australian Sprint Car debut is something I’m really excited about.

“It’s a strong field, a tough track, and exactly the kind of challenge I enjoy.”

Following the event at Toowoomba on May 9, Hodson will head to Maryborough Speedway for the Sprintcars Queensland Title on May 16.

Hodson will return to the tarmac during the Tasmania Super440 on May 22-24, competing in Aussie Racing Cars, while the Super2 Series returns in Darwin on June 19-21.