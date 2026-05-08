Teams received their shipping containers on Monday and are now repairing and preparing ahead of the resumption of racing in Tasmania on May 22-24.

In his team’s latest YouTube video, Brad Jones details damage to various parts from his three Toyota Supras – including that inflicted by flying rocks

Dust and rocks thrown up by the cars at the exit of Turn 3 of the Ruapuna circuit was a major talking point throughout the Christchurch weekend.

“Hopefully we’ll get that tidied up a bit next year so it’s not as bad when you go off the road,” Jones concluded.

Watch the full video below