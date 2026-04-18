Turn 3 proved a major trouble spot as drivers running wide on the exit of the high-speed left-hander brought up clouds of dust that settled back onto the circuit.

Ryan Wood and Brodie Kostecki had the most spectacular moment while battling for the final spot on the podium, which eventually went to James Golding.

The Blanchard Racing Team driver quipped after the race that he felt like he’d been in the Dakar Rally.

“It’s sort of like driving in the wet, actually,” he later added.

“It reminded me of Bathurst, you can’t see for a bit and just hope that there isn’t a car stopped on the other side.

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“Some of the rocks and stuff that have been flying up, it honestly felt like we were in a bloody motorbike race, not a car race.

“But it’s good fun, it mixes it up, the track’s constantly changing because of people bringing dirt on and off.”

Officials were seen inspecting the corner following the race, although it appears unlikely the issue can be fixed for Sunday.

Race winner Matt Payne joined Golding in declaring the situation a part of the challenge of the circuit.

“It’s one of those things where, you can come around there and, if the car in front of you just dropped a wheel and if you kind of drop a wheel, you end up running half the back straight off the track,” he said.

“It brings a lot of stuff on, you kind of have to come out of there, drive way to the left, and then come back and brake for Turn 4.

“It is a little bit annoying. I don’t see it as a problem, I think it’s just a characteristic of the track.

“Obviously, the dust and everything’s not ideal, driving through that, you’re blind. But it’s I think it’s just a theme of the track.

“Everyone’s pushing to the limit. I think it shows how much everyone’s trying.”

Some commented on dirt coming into the cockpit, while rocks peppered front bumpers.

Second-placed finisher Broc Feeney said the track conditions were especially tricky in the race run on the super soft tyre.

“I suppose there’s just a lot of rocks that sort of get flicked up a little bit, but if you make a mistake, you run off, there’s consequences,” he said.

“Sometimes you come around and there’s some decent sized rocks on the track and you’re obviously trying to avoid those.

“It was the same with the marbles at the end, there’s so many marbles with the super soft.”