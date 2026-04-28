Do not adjust your screen, that really is a dirt Sprintcar cutting laps of Sydney Motorsport Park.

Behind the wheel is Ashton Mineeff, younger brother of GT4 driver Lachlan, making his first ever laps of a paved circuit.

In a post accompanying the video, Ashton Mineeff Racing thanked the AASA and Marcos Ambrose for the invite to the event.

“It’s fantastic to see collaboration between dirt and road racing, for the betterment of motorsport as a whole!” read the post.

“As you can see, it’s unique seeing a dirt Sprintcar run on a pavement circuit with left (mainly) and right hand turns.

Advertisements

“We had the tallest gear ratio we would use on a dirt track installed, which ran out of puff on the main straight, which is to be expected in a single speed car.

“However the car was extremely fast in the corners, even for Ashton’s first time driving on a full size pavement circuit.

“The smoke at the end of the clip is due to the oil breather setup not optimal for right hand turning loads which isn’t an issue on the dirt.”