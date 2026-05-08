Feeney completed just four laps during Practice 1 before a valve spring let go in the #1 Melbourne Performance Centre-run Audi R8.
By the time Practice 2 started, the team was still piecing the Audi together without an engine attached.
It’s hoped the car will be ready in time for Pre-Qualifying at 4:30pm ACST.
Practice 1 was topped by Oscar Targett, who led a Tigani Motorsport one-two-three in the #56 Mercedes-AMG he shares with Shane Smollen.
Targett set a 1:45.7635s to be 0.0579s ahead of the Jayden Ojeda/Paul Lucchitti entry. The third Tigani Mercedes of Brendon Leitch/Sergio Pires was 0.5943s back in third.
Thomas Randle was the best of the Audi contingent, leading Team BRM stablemates Ryan Wood and Garnet Patterson.
It was a surprisingly low-key start to proceedings for the Ferrari 296 fleet, which was led by Jaxon Evans. He was 1.5 seconds behind the fastest Mercedes in eighth.
Results: GT World Challenge Australia The Bend, Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Drivers
|Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Laps
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|56
|O.Targett/S.Smollen
|Kollosche AMG by Tigani
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PA
|19
|1:45.7635
|2
|66
|J.Ojeda/P.Lucchitti
|Move My Wheels by Tigani
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|19
|1:45.8214
|0.0579
|3
|44
|B.Leitch/S.Pires
|Geyer Valmont Racing by Tigani
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|16
|1:46.3578
|0.5943
|4
|268
|T.Randle/M.Rosser
|Castrol Team BRM
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|19
|1:46.3584
|0.5949
|5
|88
|R.Wood/S.Brooks
|Team BRM /Wolfbrook Motorsport
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|PA
|25
|1:46.6905
|0.9270
|6
|666
|G.Patterson/J.Drake
|Team BRM
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|26
|1:46.7126
|0.9491
|7
|71
|L.Youlden/N.Halstead
|AED Consulting by Tigani
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|T
|14
|1:47.0797
|1.3162
|8
|26
|J.Evans/E.Schutte
|ARGT
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|21
|1:47.2706
|1.5071
|9
|93
|T.D’Alberto/A.Deitz
|Wall Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan
|PA
|18
|1:47.3573
|1.5938
|10
|23
|J.Buchan/C.Campbell
|Zagame Autosport
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|24
|1:47.4109
|1.6474
|11
|181
|W.Davison/R.Gracie
|OnlyFans Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|23
|1:47.8124
|2.0489
|12
|24
|P.Stokell/M.Stoupas
|KFC /Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|T
|21
|1:48.0175
|2.2540
|13
|2
|Valentino Astuti (AUS)
|Trading Garage /Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|22
|1:48.0825
|2.3190
|14
|15
|J.Hunt/G.Emery
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|McLaren 720s GT3 EVO
|PA
|14
|1:48.1695
|2.4060
|15
|1
|Broc Feeney (AUS)
|Kelso Electrical /Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|4
|1:48.2119
|2.4484
|16
|14
|A.Gardner/W.Porter
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage
|T
|27
|1:49.4779
|3.7144
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