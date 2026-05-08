Feeney completed just four laps during Practice 1 before a valve spring let go in the #1 Melbourne Performance Centre-run Audi R8.

By the time Practice 2 started, the team was still piecing the Audi together without an engine attached.

It’s hoped the car will be ready in time for Pre-Qualifying at 4:30pm ACST.

Practice 1 was topped by Oscar Targett, who led a Tigani Motorsport one-two-three in the #56 Mercedes-AMG he shares with Shane Smollen.

Targett set a 1:45.7635s to be 0.0579s ahead of the Jayden Ojeda/Paul Lucchitti entry. The third Tigani Mercedes of Brendon Leitch/Sergio Pires was 0.5943s back in third.

Thomas Randle was the best of the Audi contingent, leading Team BRM stablemates Ryan Wood and Garnet Patterson.

It was a surprisingly low-key start to proceedings for the Ferrari 296 fleet, which was led by Jaxon Evans. He was 1.5 seconds behind the fastest Mercedes in eighth.

Results: GT World Challenge Australia The Bend, Practice 1