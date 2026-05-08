McLennan joins Silver-Am Cup front-runner Dean Campbell in the Method Motorsport-run #118 Ford Mustang GT4 for Round 2 at The Bend.

Campbell and regular co-driver Crick finished on the podium twice at the season-opening Phillip Island round, including taking class victory on Sunday in fourth place outright.

Crick was also forced to withdraw from the Bathurst 6 Hour in April due to illness, with Supercars driver Cam Hill joining Campbell in his place.

The pair enter the current season as favourites for title contention alongside reigning class champions Aaron Seton and Jason Gomersall.

It marks McLennan’s first time racing GT4 since late 2024, when he partnered Zoe Woods at Phillip Island.

The young gun was on board for Method Motorsport’s first event at the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour, plus select rounds of the GT4 Australia season with Chaz Mostert’s squad.

Having been a regular in Porsche Carrera Cup over recent years with TekworkX Motorsport, McLennan missed the closing round of 2025 at Adelaide due to crash damage sustained at the Gold Coast.

Round 2 of GT4 Australia will be held this weekend, May 8-10, with cars hitting the track for a pair of practice sessions on Friday.

GT4 Australia session times (ACST)

Friday 8 May

Practice 1: 10:25am – 11:05am

Practice 2: 1:45pm – 2:25pm

Saturday 9 May

Qualifying 1: 8:15am – 8:30am

Qualifying 2: 8:40am – 8:55am

Race 1: 1:05pm – 2:05pm

Sunday 10 May

Race 2: 9:30am – 10:30am