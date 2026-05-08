FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed Istanbul Park was among the contingency options being considered should Bahrain or Saudi Arabia remain unable to be rescheduled because of the ongoing regional conflict.

F1 abandoned its Middle East double-header earlier this season amid war in the region and attacks by neighbouring Iran, with several scenarios now under discussion for the remainder of the 2026 calendar.

A joint statement from F1 and the FIA noted the “Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April”, leaving the door open for those races to be rescheduled.

Among the possibilities being explored are moving Bahrain or Saudi Arabia into the October 2-4 gap between Azerbaijan and Singapore, or extending the season by an extra week and concluding the championship on December 13.

But if those races cannot be recovered, Turkey could emerge as a fallback option despite only recently securing a return to the calendar from 2027 on a five-year deal through to 2031.

“Around Qatar, you could delay one week, push everything,” Ben Sulayem said.

“If not, then maybe we could have Turkey this year if it finishes its homologation, and the rest of their needs.”

Ben Sulayem said Formula 1 and the FIA were continuing to work through possible scenarios with promoters while also trying to avoid placing excessive pressure on teams and staff.

“Logistically, [it’s a case of] what’s the best scenario?” he said.

“We’re consulting with the promoters. It’s about where we want to go, and we will try to facilitate, but not without putting stress on our staff. That would be too much.”

The FIA president also admitted there remains uncertainty around the planned Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds later in the year should the conflict continue into the closing months of the season.

“There is a bigger issue than just motorsport,” he said.

“It is the way we live, it’s the changes, it’s the stress in that area.

“Sport can wait. What is more important? Humans or motorsport? Or any sport? Humans are always the priority.

“God forbid, if it goes on to October, November, we’ll just have to not go because security and safety come first.”

Turkey is not the only venue to publicly express interest in stepping in if further disruption hits the calendar.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle recently revealed the British venue had offered to host a second race this year if needed, having previously staged a double-header during the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

Turkey last hosted F1 during the pandemic-disrupted 2021 season, with Istanbul Park remaining a popular circuit among fans and drivers alike because of its fast-flowing layout.