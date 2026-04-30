The British Grand Prix venue has stepped forward amid uncertainty surrounding the remaining Gulf events, with Qatar and Abu Dhabi still scheduled, but closely monitored as geopolitical tensions linked to the conflict involving Iran continue to evolve.

Speaking to Sky News, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle confirmed the circuit is ready to assist again if required, referencing its role during the COVID-19 disrupted seasons.

“I have offered because we stepped in during COVID, and we were able to help Formula 1,” he said.

“And if that would help, then of course we will. You know, there are numerous practicalities that need to be considered. And so the offer is in.

“They know we’re here and we can move quickly if asked.”

Advertisements

Pringle also acknowledged the logistical reality of adding a race at short notice, despite Silverstone’s already packed schedule.

“I pride myself on not having spare windows. But everything’s movable in a crisis,” he said.

Two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were removed from the April portion of the calendar, leaving a reduced schedule and prompting discussions over whether further changes may yet be required. No replacement events have been confirmed.

The uncertainty around the final two Middle Eastern races has been compounded by wider instability in the region, with F1 corporate relations officer Liam Parker acknowledging the fluid nature of the situation.

“Everyone can just look at the TV and see the news every day that this situation is so fluid and so dynamic and nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow, let alone in September and October,” he told Sky News.

“We have a long period of time until our events that we need to go back to the to the Middle East region.”

He also stressed that while challenges exist, they remained manageable for the sport’s operations.

“Obviously there are headaches and complexities that we have to navigate, but these aren’t daggers in the heart or anything like that at this moment in time,” he explained.

“These are things that we can easily navigate. Of course everyone sees increased costs, increased burdens, moving things through different routes, but we’re managing to do that effectively.”

Silverstone previously hosted a double-header during the pandemic-hit 2020 season, with the British Grand Prix followed by the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix a week later.