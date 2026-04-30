Formula 1 returns this weekend in Miami for the fifth edition of the Miami Grand Prix, ending an unexpected five-week break as the 2026 season resumes with round four.

Much of the focus heading into the weekend has been on a series of regulation tweaks introduced after a controversial start to the new regulation era. In qualifying, energy management has been adjusted with reduced recharge limits and increased peak deployment to promote more flat-out driving, while in races, power delivery has been refined with caps on boost and more controlled deployment zones to limit sudden performance swings.

Further changes include a new low-power start detection system to improve safety off the line, as well as wet-weather adjustments such as higher tyre blanket temperatures for intermediates, reduced ERS deployment and clearer rear light signals to aid visibility.

Teams will have extra time to get to grips with those changes, with Friday’s sole practice session extended from 60 to 90 minutes. It comes as part of the second sprint weekend of the season, placing even greater emphasis on quickly adapting at the Miami International Autodrome.

Mercedes arrive as the dominant force of 2026, unbeaten across the opening three rounds, but Miami has not traditionally been a strong circuit for the team. George Russell’s third-place finish last year remains its best result at the venue.

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Leading that charge in 2026 has been Kimi Antonelli, who heads to Miami chasing a third consecutive victory after securing his maiden win just two races ago in China. Should he triumph again this weekend, the Italian would join Damon Hill and Mika Hakkinen as the only drivers in F1 history to win their first three races consecutively.

McLaren will be hoping Miami provides the ideal reset after a difficult start to the campaign. The team has enjoyed significant success at the circuit, with Lando Norris taking his maiden win there in 2024 before Oscar Piastri triumphed in 2025, highlighting the track as one that suits the papaya outfit.

Max Verstappen remains the only other Miami winner, having claimed victory in 2022 and 2023, and will be aiming to rediscover that form as Red Bull looks to turn around a difficult start to the year.

With new rules in play, the excitement of a sprint weekend and several key storylines building, Miami shapes as a fascinating restart point for the 2026 season.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome takes place on May 2-4 (AEST).

What time does the Miami Grand Prix start?

The Miami Grand Prix will start at 6am AEST on Monday, May 4. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Miami Grand Prix?

The forecast for Miami is set to be sunny, hot and humid, with temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s across the weekend, with cloud and thunderstorms possible late on Sunday during the race.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix in Australia

The Miami Grand Prix will be live on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Miami Grand Prix in Australia?

The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

How to watch F1 TV commentary feed

The alternative F1 TV commentary feed is available to Foxtel customers with a set top box. Kayo Sports subscribers can only watch the F1 TV feed during Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Miami Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Saturday, May 2

Practice 1: 1:30pm-4:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sprint qualifying: 5:40am-6:26am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, May 3

Sprint: 1:56am-2:35am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 5:55am-7:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Monday, May 4

Build-up: 4:00am-5:55am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 5:55am-8:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will broadcast the Miami Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 1 airing all sessions across the weekend.

Can I live stream the Miami Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service Sky Go or Sky Sport Now.

Miami Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Saturday, May 2

Practice 1: 3:30am-6:00am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sprint qualifying: 7:40am-10:00am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, May 3

Sprint: 3:00am-5:30am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 7:00am-10:00am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, May 4

Build-up: 6:00am-7:55am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race: 7:55am-10:00am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix schedule

Thursday, 30 April Duration Local AEST ACST AWST NZ Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Practice Session 30 minutes 17:30 7:30 7:00 5:30 9:30 McLaren Trophy America First Practice Session 30 minutes 18:30 8:30 8:00 6:30 10:30 Friday, 1 May FIA Formula 2 First Practice Session 45 minutes 9:30 23:30 23:00 21:30 1:30 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 90 minutes 12:00 2:00 1:30 0:00 4:00 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying 30 minutes 14:30 4:30 4:00 2:30 6:30 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session 30 minutes 15:25 5:25 4:55 3:25 7:25 FORMULA 1 SPRINT QUALIFYING 44 minutes 16:30 6:30 6:00 4:30 8:30 McLaren Trophy America Second Practice Session 30 minutes 18:15 8:15 7:45 6:15 10:15 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session 30 minutes 19:10 9:10 8:40 7:10 11:10 Satuday, 2 May FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins) 45 minutes 10:00 0:00 23:30 22:00 2:00 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins) 60 minutes 12:00 2:00 1:30 0:00 4:00 McLaren Trophy America Qualifying Session 30 minutes 13:45 3:45 3:15 1:45 5:45 Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (40 Mins +1 Lap) 40 minutes 14:45 4:45 4:15 2:45 6:45 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 60 minutes 16:00 6:00 5:30 4:00 8:00 McLaren Trophy America First Race (40 Mins) 40 minutes 18:00 8:00 7:30 6:00 10:00 Sunday, 3 May McLaren Trophy America Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap) 40 minutes 8:30 22:30 22:00 20:30 0:30 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap) 40 minutes 11:05 1:05 0:35 23:05 3:05 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (32 Laps or 60 Mins) 60 minutes 12:30 2:30 2:00 0:30 4:30 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 120 minutes 16:00 6:00 5:30 4:00 8:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Japanese GP)