Formula 1 returns this weekend in Miami for the fifth edition of the Miami Grand Prix, ending an unexpected five-week break as the 2026 season resumes with round four.
Much of the focus heading into the weekend has been on a series of regulation tweaks introduced after a controversial start to the new regulation era. In qualifying, energy management has been adjusted with reduced recharge limits and increased peak deployment to promote more flat-out driving, while in races, power delivery has been refined with caps on boost and more controlled deployment zones to limit sudden performance swings.
Further changes include a new low-power start detection system to improve safety off the line, as well as wet-weather adjustments such as higher tyre blanket temperatures for intermediates, reduced ERS deployment and clearer rear light signals to aid visibility.
Teams will have extra time to get to grips with those changes, with Friday’s sole practice session extended from 60 to 90 minutes. It comes as part of the second sprint weekend of the season, placing even greater emphasis on quickly adapting at the Miami International Autodrome.
Mercedes arrive as the dominant force of 2026, unbeaten across the opening three rounds, but Miami has not traditionally been a strong circuit for the team. George Russell’s third-place finish last year remains its best result at the venue.
Leading that charge in 2026 has been Kimi Antonelli, who heads to Miami chasing a third consecutive victory after securing his maiden win just two races ago in China. Should he triumph again this weekend, the Italian would join Damon Hill and Mika Hakkinen as the only drivers in F1 history to win their first three races consecutively.
McLaren will be hoping Miami provides the ideal reset after a difficult start to the campaign. The team has enjoyed significant success at the circuit, with Lando Norris taking his maiden win there in 2024 before Oscar Piastri triumphed in 2025, highlighting the track as one that suits the papaya outfit.
Max Verstappen remains the only other Miami winner, having claimed victory in 2022 and 2023, and will be aiming to rediscover that form as Red Bull looks to turn around a difficult start to the year.
With new rules in play, the excitement of a sprint weekend and several key storylines building, Miami shapes as a fascinating restart point for the 2026 season.
When is the Miami Grand Prix?
The Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome takes place on May 2-4 (AEST).
What time does the Miami Grand Prix start?
The Miami Grand Prix will start at 6am AEST on Monday, May 4. Scroll down for more time zones.
What is the weather for the Miami Grand Prix?
The forecast for Miami is set to be sunny, hot and humid, with temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s across the weekend, with cloud and thunderstorms possible late on Sunday during the race.
How to watch the Miami Grand Prix in Australia
The Miami Grand Prix will be live on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.
Can I live stream the Miami Grand Prix in Australia?
The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.
How to watch F1 TV commentary feed
The alternative F1 TV commentary feed is available to Foxtel customers with a set top box. Kayo Sports subscribers can only watch the F1 TV feed during Sunday’s Grand Prix.
Miami Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)
Saturday, May 2
Practice 1: 1:30pm-4:00am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sprint qualifying: 5:40am-6:26am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sunday, May 3
Sprint: 1:56am-2:35am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Qualifying: 5:55am-7:05am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Monday, May 4
Build-up: 4:00am-5:55am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Race: 5:55am-8:00am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
How to watch the Miami Grand Prix in New Zealand
Sky Sport will broadcast the Miami Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 1 airing all sessions across the weekend.
Can I live stream the Miami Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service Sky Go or Sky Sport Now.
Miami Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)
Saturday, May 2
Practice 1: 3:30am-6:00am NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sprint qualifying: 7:40am-10:00am NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sunday, May 3
Sprint: 3:00am-5:30am NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Qualifying: 7:00am-10:00am NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Monday, May 4
Build-up: 6:00am-7:55am NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Race: 7:55am-10:00am NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix schedule
|Thursday, 30 April
|Duration
|Local
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|First Practice Session
|30 minutes
|17:30
|7:30
|7:00
|5:30
|9:30
|McLaren Trophy America
|First Practice Session
|30 minutes
|18:30
|8:30
|8:00
|6:30
|10:30
|Friday, 1 May
|FIA Formula 2
|First Practice Session
|45 minutes
|9:30
|23:30
|23:00
|21:30
|1:30
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|90 minutes
|12:00
|2:00
|1:30
|0:00
|4:00
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying
|30 minutes
|14:30
|4:30
|4:00
|2:30
|6:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Practice Session
|30 minutes
|15:25
|5:25
|4:55
|3:25
|7:25
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT QUALIFYING
|44 minutes
|16:30
|6:30
|6:00
|4:30
|8:30
|McLaren Trophy America
|Second Practice Session
|30 minutes
|18:15
|8:15
|7:45
|6:15
|10:15
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|19:10
|9:10
|8:40
|7:10
|11:10
|Satuday, 2 May
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins)
|45 minutes
|10:00
|0:00
|23:30
|22:00
|2:00
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins)
|60 minutes
|12:00
|2:00
|1:30
|0:00
|4:00
|McLaren Trophy America
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|13:45
|3:45
|3:15
|1:45
|5:45
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|First Race (40 Mins +1 Lap)
|40 minutes
|14:45
|4:45
|4:15
|2:45
|6:45
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|60 minutes
|16:00
|6:00
|5:30
|4:00
|8:00
|McLaren Trophy America
|First Race (40 Mins)
|40 minutes
|18:00
|8:00
|7:30
|6:00
|10:00
|Sunday, 3 May
|McLaren Trophy America
|Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap)
|40 minutes
|8:30
|22:30
|22:00
|20:30
|0:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap)
|40 minutes
|11:05
|1:05
|0:35
|23:05
|3:05
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (32 Laps or 60 Mins)
|60 minutes
|12:30
|2:30
|2:00
|0:30
|4:30
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|120 minutes
|16:00
|6:00
|5:30
|4:00
|8:00
Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Japanese GP)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Wins
|Poles
|Points
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|2
|72
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|1
|63
|9
|9
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|49
|23
|14
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|41
|31
|8
|5
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|0
|0
|25
|47
|16
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|0
|0
|21
|51
|4
|7
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|0
|0
|17
|46
|4
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|0
|15
|57
|2
|9
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|0
|0
|12
|60
|3
|10
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|10
|62
|2
|11
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|4
|68
|6
|11
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|0
|0
|4
|68
|0
|13
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|0
|0
|2
|70
|2
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|0
|2
|70
|0
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|0
|1
|71
|1
|15
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|0
|1
|71
|0
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|0
|0
|72
|1
|17
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|0
|0
|0
|72
|0
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|0
|0
|72
|0
|17
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|0
|0
|72
|0
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|0
|72
|0
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|0
|72
|0
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