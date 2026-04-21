F1 introduced all-new technical rules at the start of this season, with a greater-than-ever emphasis on battery power compared to internal combustion.

The regulations have proven polarising at best with the battery demands affecting the on-track spectacle, particularly in qualifying where consistency is rewarded over flat-out driving.

The yo-yo racing is seen by many as artificial, while high closing speeds while cars are harvesting energy is a key safety concern from drivers.

A crunch meeting was held between F1, the teams, the power unit manufacturers and the FIA on Monday afternoon European time, where a number of changes were agreed to, most of which will be implemented before the Miami Grand Prix.

The key changes include limiting harvesting in qualifying to seven megajoules to “encourage more flat-out driving”.

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Superclipping recharge will be increased from 250 kW to 350 kW in qualifying and races to discourage excessive lift-and-coast.

Safety measures have been implemented for race starts to reduce the risk of slow getaways turning into contact, although the full suite of changes will only be trialled in Miami before later implementation.

Another safety measure to be introduced before Miami is a limit on the maximum boost available +150 kW to limit closing speeds between cars using different power settings.

“Safety and sporting fairness remain the FIA’s highest priorities,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“These changes have been introduced to address the issues identified in the opening events and to ensure the continued integrity and quality of the competition.

“While we have faced an unexpected gap in the calendar due to circumstances beyond the sport, all parties have remained fully committed to acting in the best interests of F1.

“More than ever, the drivers have been at the heart of these discussions, and I would like to thank them for their valuable input throughout this process.”

The 2026 mid-season F1 rule changes in full

Qualifying – promoting performance

Adjustments to energy management parameters, including a reduction in maximum permitted recharge from 8MJ to 7MJ, aimed at reducing excessive harvesting and encouraging more consistent flat-out driving. This change targets a maximum superclip duration reduced to approximately 2-4 seconds per lap.

Peak superclip power increased to 350 kW, previously being 250kW, further reducing the time spent recharging, and reducing driver workload on energy management. This will also be applied in Race conditions.

The number of events where alternative lower energy limits may apply has been increased from eight to 12 races, allowing greater adaptation to circuit characteristics.

Race – improved safety and consistency of performance

The maximum power available through the boost in race conditions is now capped at +150 kW (or the car’s current power level at activation if higher) limiting sudden performance differentials.

MGU-K deployment is maintained at 350 kW in key acceleration zones (from corner exit to braking point, including overtaking zones) but will be limited to 250 kW in other parts of the lap.

These measures are designed to reduce excessive closing speeds while maintaining overtaking opportunities and overall performance characteristics.

Race starts – enhanced safety mechanisms

A new “low power start detection” system has been developed, capable of identifying cars with abnormally low acceleration shortly after clutch release.

In such cases, an automatic MGU-K deployment will be triggered to ensure a minimum level of acceleration and mitigate start-related risks without introducing any sporting advantage.

An associated visual warning system is being introduced, activating flashing lights (rear and lateral) on affected cars to alert following drivers.

A reset of the energy counter at the start of the formation lap has also been implemented to correct a previously identified system inconsistency.

Wet conditions – improving safety and visibility

Tyre blanket temperatures for intermediate tyres have been increased following driver feedback in order to improve initial grip and tyre performance in wet conditions.

Maximum ERS deployment will be reduced, limiting torque and improving car control in low-grip conditions.

The rear light systems have been simplified, with clearer and more consistent visual cues to improve visibility and reaction time for following drivers in poor conditions.

These final proposals will now be put before a FIA WMSC e-vote with a view to implementation before the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, except for the race starts proposals which will be tested and analysed during that weekend.