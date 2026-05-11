The 12-stage event will see 13 top-spec rally machines from Toyota, Skoda, Hyundai and Ford fight for the outright win amongst a 30-car field.
Rally Queensland winners Harry Bates and Coral Taylor will look to continue the dominance shown in Gympie following Bates’ return from the world stage at Rally Portugal.
Western Australian father and son duo Peter and Alex Rullo will make their first start of the 2026 season in a pair of Hyundai i20 N Rally2 machines.
Former Supercars driver Alex teams up with co-driver James Marquet while Peter is joined by Brad Jones.
Junior WRC champion Tom Kristensson returns with regular co-driver Andreas Johansson.
The pair return to the site of their ARC debut in 2025, where they impressively finished on the podium.
Scott Pedder and Glenn Macneall will be pushing to go one step better in WA, finishing second to Bates on both days of competition in Queensland.
The second Pedders Racing Team entry of Jackson and Damien Long will look for a turn in fortune after a differential issue hampered their season opener.
Toby Price and Ben Searcy headline a five-car entry in the WRX Cup, carrying the championship lead into Round 2
With the addition of the Motorsport Australia WA Rally Championship and Clubman Cup, the event will field 52 entries in total.
Forest Rally will be held in and around Nannup, WA – approximately 280km south of Perth – on May 21-24.
2026 Forest Rally Entry List
|Car No.
|Driver / Co-Driver
|Car Model – Class
|Eligibility
|2
|Harry Bates
Coral Taylor
|2024 Toyota GR Yaris – Rally 2
|ARC
|3
|Scott Pedder
Glenn Macneall
|2025 Skoda Fabia RS – Rally 2
|ARC
|4
|Lewis Bates
Anthony Mcloughlin
|2024 Toyota GR Yaris – Rally 2
|ARC
|5
|Tom Kristensson
Andreas Johansson
|2017 Skoda Fabia – R5
|ARC
|6
|Alex Rullo
James Marquet
|2022 Hyundai i20 N – Rally 2
|ARC
WARC
|7
|Richie Dalton
Mac Kierans
|2020 Toyota GR Yaris – AP4
|ARC
|8
|Jackson Long
Damien Long
|2015 Skoda Fabia – R5
|ARC
|9
|Troy Dowel
Bernie Webb
|2020 Toyota Yaris GR – AP4
|ARC
|10
|Eamonn Mcnabb
Shane Farrell
|2022 Ford Fiesta – Rally 2
|ARC
WARC
|11
|Tony Sullens
Julia Barkley
|2012 Peugeot 208 – AP4
|ARC
|12
|Peter Rullo
Brad Jones
|2022 Hyundai i20 N – Rally 2
|ARC
WARC
|13
|Craig Rando
Scott Beckwith
|2024 Toyota Yaris – AP4
|ARC
WARC
|14
|Thomas Loughton
Michael Lloyd
|2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup, Junior Cup
WARC, Production Cup
|15
|Toby Price
Ben Searcy
|2023 Subaru WRX – WRX Challenge
|ARC, WOLF Cup, WRX
|16
|Riley Walters
Andrew Crowley
|2023 Subaru WRX – WRX Challenge
|ARC, WOLF Cup, WRX, Junior Cup
|17
|Michael Nicholls
James Brown
|2020 Mitsubishi Mirage – Group G4
|ARC, WOLF Cup
|18
|Darren Crozier
Michelle Crozier
|2009 Ford Fiesta – Group G4
|ARC, WOLF Cup
|19
|Keith Hamilton
David Humphreys
|2009 Subaru WRX STI – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup
WARC, Production Cup
|20
|Shane Smith
Stephanie Esterbauer
|1998 Subaru WRX – P6
|ARC, WOLF Cup
WARC, Production Cup
|21
|Frank O’Shea
Murish O’Connell
|2004 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup
WARC, Production Cup
|22
|Kelly Thomas
Amelia Jordan
|1999 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup, Junior Cup, WARC, Production Cup
|23
|Jarrod Keyte
Chris Stilling
|2008 Subaru WRX STi – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup
|24
|Dale Linaker
Matt Lee
|2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 7 – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup
|25
|Shane Garner
Sylvie Garner
|1994 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup, Classic Cup
|26
|Jeff David
Grant Geelan
|2022 Subaru WRX – WRX Challenge
|ARC, WOLF Cup, WRX
|27
|Robert Foley
Mitchell Gray
|2022 Toyota GR Yaris – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup
WARC, Production Cup
|28
|Andy Van Kann
Catherine Saayman
|2023 Subaru WRX – WRX Challenge
|ARC, WOLF Cup, WRX
WARC
|29
|Ronan Sharkey
John Harkin
|1994 Subaru Impreza WRX – P6
|ARC, WOLF Cup, Classic Cup
WARC, Production Cup
|30
|David Smith
Rodger Pedersen
|2006 Ford Fiesta ST150 – P3
|ARC, WOLF Cup, 2WD Cup
WARC, WARC 2WD
|31
|Graham Iddles
Daymon Nicoli
|2023 Subaru WRX – WRX Challenge
|ARC, WOLF Cup, WRX
WARC
WA Rally Championship
|Car No.
|Driver / Co-Driver
|Car Model – Class
|Eligibility
|32
|Glenn Alcorn
Richard Charlesson
|1983 Toyota AE86 Sprinter – Club Rally Car
|WARC, WARC 2WD
|33
|Roy Tierney
Steven Jopson
|2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9 – P5
|WARC, Production Cup
|34
|Neil Lenihan
Noel Steenson
|1998 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5
|WARC, Production Cup
|35
|Matthew Starrs
Luke Dunkley
|2002 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5
|WARC, Production Cup
|36
|Marc Redman
Tim Jackson
|2004 Subaru Impreza STI – P5
|WARC, Production Cup
|37
|Glen Rivers
Max Rivers
|1988 Mitsubishi Galant VR4 RS – Classic C4
|WARC, Production Cup
|38
|Joanne Mcilroy
Jenny Gerdei
|2002 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5
|WARC, Production Cup
|39
|Peter Thompson
Declan Stafford
|2005 Ford Fiesta – Super 1600
|WARC, WARC 2WD
|40
|Andrew Loveland
Alan Rohrlach
|1999 Honda S2000 – P3
|WARC, WARC 2WD
|41
|Lachlan White
Etienne Mason
|1996 Daihatsu Charade DeTomasso – P2
|WARC, WARC 2WD
|42
|Rod Fowler
Keith Mayes
|2006 Peugeot 206 – P3
|WARC, WARC 2WD
|43
|Kane Pountney
Vivian Pountney
|2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STI – P5
|WARC, Production Cup
WA Clubman Cup Series
|Car No.
|Driver / Co-Driver
|Car Model – Class
|Eligibility
|44
|John Ludlam
Murray Hynes
|1970 Datsun 1600 – Clubman Masters
|Clubman Masters
|45
|Carl Rattenbury
Ashley Burton
|1974 Ford Escort MK1 – Clubman Masters
|Clubman Masters
|46
|Graeme Miles
Dannielle Turton
|2007 Holden Astra – Clubman Masters
|Clubman Masters
|47
|Tyron Robertson
Jeremy Edwards
|2008 Toyota Corolla – Clubman
|Clubman
|48
|Carter Smith
Brody Ayoub
|1975 Ford Escort – Clubman
|Clubman
|49
|Nigel Anderson
Chris Parish
|1992 Nissan Sunny GTi – Clubman
|Clubman
|50
|Steven Champion
Jade White
|1991 Hyundai Lantra – Clubman
|Clubman
|51
|Hayden Wright
Adam Wright
|1998 Hyundai Excel – Clubman
|Clubman
|52
|Michael Pilbeam
David Pilbeam
|1990 Peugeot 405 – Clubman
|Clubman
|53
|Patrick Bricoccoli
Stephen Vass
|1998 Subaru Impreza WRX – Clubman
|Clubman
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