The 12-stage event will see 13 top-spec rally machines from Toyota, Skoda, Hyundai and Ford fight for the outright win amongst a 30-car field.

Rally Queensland winners Harry Bates and Coral Taylor will look to continue the dominance shown in Gympie following Bates’ return from the world stage at Rally Portugal.

Western Australian father and son duo Peter and Alex Rullo will make their first start of the 2026 season in a pair of Hyundai i20 N Rally2 machines.

Former Supercars driver Alex teams up with co-driver James Marquet while Peter is joined by Brad Jones.

Junior WRC champion Tom Kristensson returns with regular co-driver Andreas Johansson.

The pair return to the site of their ARC debut in 2025, where they impressively finished on the podium.

Scott Pedder and Glenn Macneall will be pushing to go one step better in WA, finishing second to Bates on both days of competition in Queensland.

The second Pedders Racing Team entry of Jackson and Damien Long will look for a turn in fortune after a differential issue hampered their season opener.

Toby Price and Ben Searcy headline a five-car entry in the WRX Cup, carrying the championship lead into Round 2

With the addition of the Motorsport Australia WA Rally Championship and Clubman Cup, the event will field 52 entries in total.

Forest Rally will be held in and around Nannup, WA – approximately 280km south of Perth – on May 21-24.

2026 Forest Rally Entry List

Car No. Driver / Co-Driver Car Model – Class Eligibility 2 Harry Bates

Coral Taylor 2024 Toyota GR Yaris – Rally 2 ARC 3 Scott Pedder

Glenn Macneall 2025 Skoda Fabia RS – Rally 2 ARC 4 Lewis Bates

Anthony Mcloughlin 2024 Toyota GR Yaris – Rally 2 ARC 5 Tom Kristensson

Andreas Johansson 2017 Skoda Fabia – R5 ARC 6 Alex Rullo

James Marquet 2022 Hyundai i20 N – Rally 2 ARC

WARC 7 Richie Dalton

Mac Kierans 2020 Toyota GR Yaris – AP4 ARC 8 Jackson Long

Damien Long 2015 Skoda Fabia – R5 ARC 9 Troy Dowel

Bernie Webb 2020 Toyota Yaris GR – AP4 ARC 10 Eamonn Mcnabb

Shane Farrell 2022 Ford Fiesta – Rally 2 ARC

WARC 11 Tony Sullens

Julia Barkley 2012 Peugeot 208 – AP4 ARC 12 Peter Rullo

Brad Jones 2022 Hyundai i20 N – Rally 2 ARC

WARC 13 Craig Rando

Scott Beckwith 2024 Toyota Yaris – AP4 ARC

WARC 14 Thomas Loughton

Michael Lloyd 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup, Junior Cup

WARC, Production Cup 15 Toby Price

Ben Searcy 2023 Subaru WRX – WRX Challenge ARC, WOLF Cup, WRX 16 Riley Walters

Andrew Crowley 2023 Subaru WRX – WRX Challenge ARC, WOLF Cup, WRX, Junior Cup 17 Michael Nicholls

James Brown 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage – Group G4 ARC, WOLF Cup 18 Darren Crozier

Michelle Crozier 2009 Ford Fiesta – Group G4 ARC, WOLF Cup 19 Keith Hamilton

David Humphreys 2009 Subaru WRX STI – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup

WARC, Production Cup 20 Shane Smith

Stephanie Esterbauer 1998 Subaru WRX – P6 ARC, WOLF Cup

WARC, Production Cup 21 Frank O’Shea

Murish O’Connell 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup

WARC, Production Cup 22 Kelly Thomas

Amelia Jordan 1999 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup, Junior Cup, WARC, Production Cup 23 Jarrod Keyte

Chris Stilling 2008 Subaru WRX STi – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup 24 Dale Linaker

Matt Lee 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 7 – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup 25 Shane Garner

Sylvie Garner 1994 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup, Classic Cup 26 Jeff David

Grant Geelan 2022 Subaru WRX – WRX Challenge ARC, WOLF Cup, WRX 27 Robert Foley

Mitchell Gray 2022 Toyota GR Yaris – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup

WARC, Production Cup 28 Andy Van Kann

Catherine Saayman 2023 Subaru WRX – WRX Challenge ARC, WOLF Cup, WRX

WARC 29 Ronan Sharkey

John Harkin 1994 Subaru Impreza WRX – P6 ARC, WOLF Cup, Classic Cup

WARC, Production Cup 30 David Smith

Rodger Pedersen 2006 Ford Fiesta ST150 – P3 ARC, WOLF Cup, 2WD Cup

WARC, WARC 2WD 31 Graham Iddles

Daymon Nicoli 2023 Subaru WRX – WRX Challenge ARC, WOLF Cup, WRX

WARC

WA Rally Championship

Car No. Driver / Co-Driver Car Model – Class Eligibility 32 Glenn Alcorn

Richard Charlesson 1983 Toyota AE86 Sprinter – Club Rally Car WARC, WARC 2WD 33 Roy Tierney

Steven Jopson 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9 – P5 WARC, Production Cup 34 Neil Lenihan

Noel Steenson 1998 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5 WARC, Production Cup 35 Matthew Starrs

Luke Dunkley 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5 WARC, Production Cup 36 Marc Redman

Tim Jackson 2004 Subaru Impreza STI – P5 WARC, Production Cup 37 Glen Rivers

Max Rivers 1988 Mitsubishi Galant VR4 RS – Classic C4 WARC, Production Cup 38 Joanne Mcilroy

Jenny Gerdei 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5 WARC, Production Cup 39 Peter Thompson

Declan Stafford 2005 Ford Fiesta – Super 1600 WARC, WARC 2WD 40 Andrew Loveland

Alan Rohrlach 1999 Honda S2000 – P3 WARC, WARC 2WD 41 Lachlan White

Etienne Mason 1996 Daihatsu Charade DeTomasso – P2 WARC, WARC 2WD 42 Rod Fowler

Keith Mayes 2006 Peugeot 206 – P3 WARC, WARC 2WD 43 Kane Pountney

Vivian Pountney 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STI – P5 WARC, Production Cup

WA Clubman Cup Series