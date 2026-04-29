Once again, the Swede will pilot a Maximum Motorsport-prepared Skoda Fabia R5, partnered by regular co-driver Andreas Johansson.

The Swedish duo return to the site of their ARC debut in 2025, where they finished on the outright podium.

The pair won the first stage on their way to ending day one in the top five.

Despite a puncture late in day one, consistency across day two resulted in a third place outright.

“I’m really proud and happy to have the opportunity again from Dean [Herridge] and Maximum Motorsport, and I really appreciate the support they are giving me and the opportunity to come back to Australia,” Kristensson said.

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“I’m now working flat out to sort out the final details to confirm it at the end, so it will happen, but there are still some things to sort out.

“It’s great to be back in the same car for the same rally again, as we have some knowledge of the stages, which hopefully allows us to do better than we did last year.

“I am also hopeful we can avoid having the same moment we did on the Saturday morning and we can have a nice, clean rally.

“It looks like people there are supporting us very much and appreciate our driving style. So hopefully we can do very well, and I’m really happy to come back again.”

The Australian Rally Championship resumes for Round 2 at the Forest Rally in WA on May 22-24.