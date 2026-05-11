The FIA confirmed on Friday it plans to shift away from the heavily electrified 50/50 power split introduced for 2026, moving instead towards a 60/40 balance between internal combustion and electrical power from 2027.

Speaking to The Athletic, Rushbrook backed the decision as a good direction for the future of the sport.

“It’s stakeholders voicing their opinions, decision-makers making their decisions,” Rushbrook said.

“But I think that is a good step to help the racing and the product on the track.”

Drivers have repeatedly criticised the current package throughout the opening rounds of 2026, pointing to excessive battery management, reduced flat-out racing and unusual harvesting tactics.

The FIA’s proposed changes would increase fuel flow and combustion engine output by around 50kW while reducing electrical deployment by the same amount, although further discussions are still required before the package is finalised.

However, the proposed changes could create further complications, particularly around fuel tank sizes and chassis design.

According to The Race, several teams had considered carrying over their 2026 chassis into next season under the cost cap, something that may no longer be possible if larger fuel tanks are required.

Potential solutions being discussed reportedly include cost cap concessions for new chassis development, shortening race distances to offset fuel usage, or introducing different fuel flow settings between qualifying and races as an interim measure.

There are also ongoing discussions surrounding the Additional Design and Upgrade Opportunities system, with concerns some manufacturers could gain an unfair advantage if engine redesigns are allowed under the current homologation framework.

The changes come as Ford continues its partnership with Red Bull Powertrains, with the new Red Bull Ford engine already earning praise despite the team’s difficult opening to 2026.

Max Verstappen has failed to finish higher than fifth across the opening four races of the season, although the performance of the new power unit has impressed given the project only began a few years ago.

Rushbrook said Ford remained confident in both the programme and its long-term partnership with Red Bull.

“That’s what everyone wants, to be able to win races and championships,” Rushbrook said.

“We know it’s going to take a lot of work to get there. That’s part of why we partnered with Red Bull. They are racers, they’re committed to winning.

“Last year, what they showed, they were in a deficit, and they clawed back within two points of getting the championship for Max. We know it’s the right partner.

“We’re fully committed for all of our resources going to help that program.”