The #97 Trackhouse Racing driver completed a green flag pit stop in Stage 3 before reeling in the race leaders, cutting a 29-second deficit in 17 laps.

A divergence in strategy under the final caution of the race gave Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs the race lead. However, older tyres and fuel conservation ultimately were not enough to overcome van Gisbergen’s outright pace.

In the end, van Gisbergen finished seven seconds ahead of second place starter Michael McDowell in the #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

“Unbelievable to win with #97,” said van Gisbergen.

“We weren’t very good in practice and then qualifying was amazing. Good tweaks, and then today.

“What a race car. Stephen (Doran, crew chief) made great calls. I wasn’t sure how it was going to work and then to run them down like that… very, very special to do.

“It’s not easy. Everyone is really good. There was a lot of pressure there and McDowell was good, Connor (Zilisch) was good, Tyler Reddick – there was some good guys and a lot of pressure.

“Just stoked for these guys. To execute every facet of our game. Speechless. This is so cool.”

SVG: In a league of his own. Watkins Glen belongs to Shane van Gisbergen! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/6hJ9jt650q — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 10, 2026

Initially, McDowell went with van Gisbergen and the pair skipped out to a healthy lead. By Lap 10, however, the gap between first and second had blown out to two seconds while third-placed Zilisch was another six seconds in arrears.

Trackhouse Racing drivers occupied three of the top four positions with Ross Chastain climbing to fourth.

On Lap 18, van Gisbergen pitted from the lead. Chastain elected to stay out and take the Stage 1 win ahead of Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, finished eighth.

“It’s really good,” van Gisbergen said of his car over the radio.

“Hopefully stays that way. I think it’s a track position race, for sure.”

Van Gisbergen returned to the lead of the race when those who elected not to pit during Stage 1 finally came to the lane. McDowell was second and Zilisch third.

Stage 1 winner Chastain dropped to 24th for the Lap 25 restart.

On Lap 27, Zilisch made it a Trackhouse one-two with a pass into Turn 1 on McDowell and set about piling pressure on van Gisbergen for the lead.

There were bizarre scenes on Lap 40 when a tent blew onto the race track, which brought out the caution.

Under the yellow, van Gisbergen called for his team to split strategies between him and Zilisch.

Van Gisbergen led the lion’s share of the field ot the pit lane on Lap 41. McDowell elected not to pit from third and assumed the lead while Daniel Suarez, who was seventh, rose to second.

Christopher Bell was third, Bubba Wallace fourth, Riley Herbst fifth, and John Hunter Nemechek sixth. Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, was seventh and Zilisch eighth.

There was drama on the start as Herbst spun at Turn 1. Moments later, William Byron in the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro spun through the Bus Stop chicane off the nose of Ryan Preece’s #60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang. Bryon was forced to pit with a broken toe link.

In one lap, van Gisbergen rose to fourth and continued his march forward to second a few laps later. Zilisch, however, was mired in the restart madness and fell back to 16th.

On older tyres, McDowell conceded the lead of the race to van Gisbergen on Lap 47 with four laps to go in the stage.

Van Gisbergen won Stage 2 ahead of Reddick and Gibbs. Zilisch eventually fought back to ninth.

Stage 3 started on Lap 55 and van Gisbergen held sway over Reddick.

When Joey Logano’s left front tyre came apart, the caution was thrown for debris on Lap 60.

It was at that moment a divergence in strategy became apparent. Third-placed Gibbs led a throng of cars to the pit lane, leaving just a few of the front runners on track – including van Gisbergen and Reddick.

Van Gisbergen led the Lap 64 restart. Gibbs was the best of those to have pitted under the caution in ninth.

Van Gisbergen immediately skipped away from Reddick to the tune of two seconds by Lap 67.

Come Lap 76, van Gisbergen made his final pit stop with a lead approaching six seconds over Gibbs. That dropped the #97 to 24th and nearly 30 seconds in arrears of the leaders.

That set up a fascinating final stanza as the front runners elected to save fuel to try make it to the end.

That left Gibbs at the front of the field to fend off Zilisch.

Van Gisbergen briefly got baulked by traffic but soon enough cut the gap down with laps two seconds faster than Gibbs and Zilisch.

With 11 laps to go, Zilisch threw it up the inside of Gibbs at the Bus Stop chicane to no avail.

SVG to the lead with 8 laps to go at Watkins Glen! What a drive to the front that was. pic.twitter.com/RLpVb7Kzfk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 10, 2026

Inside nine laps to go, van Gisbergen was within sight of Zilisch and Gibbs.

Zilisch’s hopes were dashed entirely when the right front tyre popped. He had been locking up repeatedly into Turn 1, which proved too much.

With eight laps remaining, van Gisbergen made the decisive pass for the lead and skipped away froim Gibbs who was soon passed by McDowell.

All told, van Gisbergen was seven seconds clear of McDowell. Gibbs was 16 seconds back in third while Briscoe and Reddick completed the top five.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International

Num Driver Team Car Laps/Diff Gap 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 100 laps 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 7.288 7.288 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 16.531 9.243 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 19.253 2.722 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 19.372 0.119 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 20.941 1.569 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 21.518 0.577 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 22.302 0.784 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 22.421 0.119 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 25.438 3.017 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 25.641 0.203 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 30.506 4.865 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 30.901 0.395 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 32.096 1.195 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro 32.924 0.828 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 34.645 1.721 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 36.364 1.719 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 36.599 0.235 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 37.776 1.177 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 42.011 4.235 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 43.433 1.422 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 43.879 0.446 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 45.972 2.093 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 46.428 0.456 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 50.008 3.580 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 51.845 1.837 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 53.565 1.720 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 1:00.393 6.828 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 1:09.881 9.488 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 1:10.527 0.646 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 1:10.606 0.079 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 1:20.986 10.38 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 1 lap 66 Josh Bilicki Garage 66 Ford Mustang 1 lap 78 Katherine Legge Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 1 lap 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 3 laps 2 laps 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro 10 laps 7 laps 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang 15 laps 5 laps

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