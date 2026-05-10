Driving the #97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro, van Gisbergen set a 1:11.165s around the high-speed road course.

SVG wound up 0.259s faster than his nearest rival Michael McDowell in the #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang, who set a 1:11.424s.

Van Gisbergen made up the most time through the Bus Stop chicane.

“I did nail it on my first lap,” van Gisbergen said.

“The first half of the lap was pretty average, I thought.

“My second lap, I had less tire grip, but it was a better lap, so I think I was ahead until the Bus Stop, and then I mucked it up.

“My first lap was really good there—probably got it right, and maybe the others got it wrong. But generally, that is a really strong point for me.”

It was a strong day on the whole for Trackhouse Racing with Connor Ross Chastain qualifying the #1 car in fourth while Connor Zilisch put the #88 car in fifth.

Similarly, Team Penske enjoyed a strong showing. Austin Cindric led its efforts in third behind the wheel of the #2 Ford Mustang while Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney qualified sixth and seventh in the #22 and #12 cars respectively.

Joe Gibbs Racing trio Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top 10 in their Toyota Camrys.

Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing, who van Gisbergen picked as the favourite, was 15th. Reddick won the most most recent road course race at Circuit of the Americas.

Monday morning’s NASCAR Cup Series race is expected to have high tyre degradation over the course of 100 laps.

“The fall-off was insane,” van Gisbergen said.

“I didn’t expect that. The marbles and the fall-off was extreme today. It’s kind of like Bristol when it’s cold. The tyres would fall apart. It was very interesting. We fell off four seconds or so.

“Crazy. It’ll be a good race to watch but probably a hard one to manage.”

The green flag will fly at 5:14am AEST with coverage live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen, Qualifying

Pos Num Driver Team Lap Diff Gap 1 97 Shane Van Trackhouse Racing 71.165 2 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 71.424 0.259 0.259 3 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 71.445 0.280 0.021 4 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 71.449 0.284 0.004 5 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing 71.483 0.318 0.034 6 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 71.522 0.357 0.039 7 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 71.523 0.358 0.001 8 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 71.582 0.417 0.059 9 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 71.583 0.418 0.001 10 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 71.615 0.45 0.032 11 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 71.62 0.455 0.005 12 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 71.654 0.489 0.034 13 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 71.664 0.499 0.010 14 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 71.668 0.503 0.004 15 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 71.699 0.534 0.031 16 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports 71.723 0.558 0.024 17 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 71.739 0.574 0.016 18 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 71.755 0.590 0.016 19 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team 71.847 0.682 0.092 20 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 71.854 0.689 0.007 21 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 71.89 0.725 0.036 22 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 71.941 0.776 0.051 23 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 71.961 0.796 0.020 24 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 71.972 0.807 0.011 25 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 71.999 0.834 0.027 26 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 72.06 0.895 0.061 27 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 72.067 0.902 0.007 28 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 72.095 0.930 0.028 29 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports 72.122 0.957 0.027 30 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 72.124 0.959 0.002 31 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 72.148 0.983 0.024 32 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing 72.26 1.095 0.112 33 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 72.264 1.099 0.004 34 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing 72.614 1.449 0.35 35 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports 72.637 1.472 0.023 36 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 73.199 2.034 0.562 37 66 * Josh Bilicki(i) Garage 66 74.09 2.925 0.891 38 78 * Katherine Legge Live Fast Motorsports 76.497 5.332 2.407

For more of the latest NASCAR news and analysis, visit Speedcafe US