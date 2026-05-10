After more than 20 years covering the championship, Bell has released his first book, Formula One: The World’s most brutal Sport, offering a deeper look at the people, pressure and politics that shape the paddock beyond the broadcast lens.

The project was born amid a period of upheaval across the sport, with major driver moves and high-profile departures reinforcing just how unforgiving F1 can be behind closed doors.

“Well I think last year there was lots of brutal things happening in Formula 1,” Bell told Speedcafe.

“Obviously Liam Lawson being demoted from Red Bull Racing and Christian Horner, the exit there. And a lot of things have been going on.

“Obviously Formula 1 is at a high water mark in its current form, and really it’s gone nuclear in terms of it can really hit the stratosphere and keep going.

“So it was a good time to do it.”

Drawing on experience across print, television and digital media, Bell set out to create a body of work that could both introduce new fans to the sport’s complexities and offer seasoned followers fresh perspective.

That insight forms the backbone of the book, which explores the gap between F1’s polished public image and the reality faced by those inside it, from the physical strain in the cockpit to the relentless demands placed on teams operating at the sharp end of a multi-billion-dollar industry.

“I want it to grip readers from page one, right through to the end,” Bell added.

“I really want it to not run on a steam and to be able to give people a real insight into what it’s like working in Formula 1 day in, day out.

“The pressure. Lots of people really just see the glamour on television. And the smoothness of the drivers if you look at the on-board. The smoothness of the inputs.

“And they don’t really understand exactly how violent it is in the cockpit or how hard people are working in a paddock.

“So that was kind of the reason behind it.”

It also addresses the growing appetite for a more authentic portrayal of the sport, as audiences look beyond the narratives presented in mainstream coverage.

“There is clearly a thirst for some sort of explanation of what it’s really like,” he said.

“And maybe things like Drive to Survive are a little bit sort of too, not unrealistic, but it may be too PR for the mainstream fan.

“They’re looking for something deeper.”

Central to Bell’s account is the enduring cut-throat nature of Formula 1’s power structure.

While access has increased in recent years, he believes the sport’s most intense moments now take place further out of sight.

“I think it’s far more behind closed doors,” Bell added.

“You only have to look at the whole engine compression ratio story and see how the FIA has been forced to act on that.

“But, yeah, behind closed doors those meetings are still as venomous as ever.

“And they’re playing for so much more now. The teams are worth a billion dollars each. So it is sheep stations.

“But you only have to look at Drive to Survive to see how much of a set piece that has become to see that they’re wanting to put the best foot forward.”

The book uses key storylines from recent seasons to illustrate that environment, including several with a strong Australian and New Zealand connection.

Bell revisits the contract negotiations that shaped Daniel Ricciardo’s move away from Red Bull, as well as the scrutiny faced by emerging drivers such as Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson as they navigated the sport’s unforgiving ladder.

“I talk in the book about sort of driver news in terms of breaking driver news and what it’s like speaking with the drivers and trying to understand where their heads at,” he explained.

“And there’s lots of stuff in there about Daniel Ricciardo’s next contract as he was going from Red Bull into Renault.

“Obviously we talked about the exits from, or the demotion from, Lawson, the exit of Doohan, Christian Horner’s own exit…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Having followed Ricciardo’s career closely, Bell highlighted the contrasting phases of the Australian’s recent journey, from his struggles at McLaren to a renewed confidence upon returning to the Red Bull environment.

“When I saw him came back, after he sort of parted ways from McLaren, and he’d come back with Red Bull Racing as third driver in 2023 I think it was, he was just like another person,” he said.

“He was just like his old self. And I was just thrilled for him.”

Lawson’s rise provided a different perspective, with Bell witnessing first-hand the pressure that builds on young drivers attempting to establish themselves at the top level.

“I was in Australia and China last year seeing Liam struggling and that was fascinating to watch,” Bell added.

“And seeing the pressure rise on him.”

Those contemporary stories are supported by a deep archive of interviews collected across Bell’s career, allowing him to bring in voices and perspectives that extend beyond the current grid.

“I had 20 years of my interview archives to draw from. And so I’m spoilt for choice,” he said.

Among them are insights from figures such as four-time world champion Alain Prost, used to underline the fine margins that define success and failure within Formula 1’s complex ecosystem.

The book also turns the lens on the role of media within the paddock, an area Bell believes is often misunderstood, highlighting the demands of reporting in real time while navigating the sport’s tightly controlled environment.

While writing a book was not originally part of his long-term ambitions, Bell embraced the opportunity when approached, completing the manuscript under a tight deadline while maintaining the same level of detail he applies to his day-to-day reporting.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a dream, but it’s definitely now, looking back, it’s just like, wow, I’m really glad I did that.”

As Formula 1 continues to grow, Bell believes the appetite for deeper insight will only increase, and that the reality behind the spectacle remains as intense as ever.

“It’s still a piranha club, but just deeper waters,” he said.

Published by Penguin Books, Formula One: The World’s most brutal Sport is available now.