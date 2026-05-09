The 2022 Aussie Racing Cars champion chased down Perkins over several laps, reeling in the Triple Eight co-driver, eventually taking the lead at the penultimate corner of the race.

Perkins came home just 0.34s short of victory, with young gun Josh Trappett rounding out the podium.

After stunning in qualifying, Harry Bresnehan started front he front row, having traded fast laps with Perkins.

Bresnehan led the way early, capitalising on a slow start for Perkins.

The protege of Nick Percat led the opening lap, before coming off the road at Turn 5, slipping back to fifth spot.

Perkins took the lead from Anderson and ran away at the front.

Anderson slipped back into the clutches of Trappett, while Bresnehan fought to pass Joe Fawcett.

Formula Ford graduate Fawcett had two major sideways moments, once out of the final corner, and once going for a spin through the grass.

Bresnehan held onto fourth spot while Fawcett recovered and finished in fifth place.

Anderson set about a charge to chase down Perkins, catching at a fast rate over the closing laps.

A tap on Perkins’ rear bumper on the penultimate lap was not enough to unsettle the leader, as the pair continued to battle.

Anderson made his way past Perkins on the final lap to steal the win.

Imogen Radburn came home in sixth position, ahead of Brock Giblin and Matt Kiss.

Ben Dunn took the win in the Dark Horse Legends class in ninth position, with John Goodacre and Keith Kassulke rounding out the field.

Mustang Cup Australia returns on Sunday for qualifying at 8:45am ACST, before Race 2 at 12:55pm.