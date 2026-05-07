Emily Caccaviello’s 86 and trailer were taken from Shand Street in the Brisbane suburb of Stafford during the hours between 9pm Thursday and 4am Friday.

Caccaviello told Speedcafe she has been informed by police that a man has been taken into custody in connection to the theft of her car and others.

The open trailer the car had been sitting on was recovered in the Greenbank area shortly after the theft, but the car remains unaccounted for.

“We know that the car was definitely sighted in the Greenbank, Jimboomba area,” she said.

“With sightings of the empty trailer not long after, it must be remaining in that area.

“At this stage that is all we know and we are still on the hunt and still asking people to look out for anything suspicious.”

The car is matte black and sports the number #213.

Caccaviello competed in the IRC Racing Series at Queensland Raceway last weekend aboard an IRC SD while the search for her Toyota unfolded.

Her father Leon praised Caccaviello’s handling of the situation to date, while pleading for whoever has the car to return it.

“The stress this has put on my daughter is something you can only imagine,” he wrote on social media on Wednesday.

“The way in which she is handling this is well beyond her years. Her ability to put this aside on the weekend I cannot fathom.

“To all the people that are trying to scam money from her because they say they have the car I hope karma comes to you.

“To whomever has the car, whether by choice or by accident, you know the person who stole it has been found.”

Caccaviello noted the car can be dropped off anonymously at the TA2 head office in Browns Plains.

“I will make sure there are no questions asked and you will be rewarded,” he said.

Anyone with information about the car can contact Emily Caccaviello via Facebook.