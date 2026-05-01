Caccaviello took to social media on Friday reporting that the black #213 Toyota 86, along with an open car trailer, was taken from Shand Street in the Brisbane suburb of Stafford.

In the post, Caccaviello detailed that the theft occurred between 9pm and 4am the previous night.

“URGENT! Please Read!! Definitely not something anyone wants to hear. Can everyone keep an eye out for my Toyota 86 Scholarship Car and the open trailer!!” the post read.

She added that the theft had been reported to police, with a reward offered for the return of the car.

“Please contact the police or reach out at anytime. Reward will be offered if returned to myself or police,” the post continued.

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“Please if you can share this post! We are absolutely gutted that someone would even do this. Honestly what is the point.”

Alongside competing in the Toyota 86 Scholarship Series, Caccaviello is at Queensland Raceway this weekend on board her IRC GT SS in the Australian IRC Racing Series.

The young gun also competed at the Bathurst 6 Hour aboard a Class D Subaru BRZ alongside Aston Davis and Luke Vanna, but was side-lined early on with engine issues.

If anybody has information about the whereabouts of the car, please contact Emily directly via her social media.