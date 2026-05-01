While conditions are expected to remain hot and stable through Friday and Saturday, attention has turned to Sunday, where heavy rain and lightning are possible as the race approaches.

The governing body confirmed it is keeping a close watch on developments, but insists plans are already in place to deal with any disruption.

“We are closely monitoring the weather forecast for this weekend,” an FIA spokesperson said.

“Having faced a similar situation last year in Miami with threats of thunderstorms, we have a contingency plan in place and will activate it if needed to minimise disruption to the on-track programme.”

The situation is complicated by local regulations in the United States, which require outdoor sporting events to be halted if there is a lightning threat.

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In such circumstances, spectators must seek shelter and track activity is suspended, with the medical helicopter unable to operate.

That would likely result in a red flag rather than outright cancellation, with officials prepared to pause proceedings until conditions improve before attempting a restart.

Despite the uncertainty, the FIA remains confident that the race can still go ahead as planned, with current forecasts indicating only a moderate risk of disruption.

Data suggests around a 50 per cent chance of rain, with temperatures expected to sit near 28°C.

Crucially, organisers also have flexibility within the schedule. Should conditions worsen or the timing of storms shift, the FIA has the authority to adjust the race start time to avoid the worst of the weather.

Similar measures have been used in previous grands prix, allowing events to be completed despite challenging conditions.

The approach reflects lessons learned from last year’s Miami event, where the threat of thunderstorms prompted detailed contingency planning, including procedures for suspending and resuming sessions safely.

Any rainfall would also mark the first true wet-weather running for the 2026 cars in a race setting, adding another layer of unpredictability to an already uncertain weekend.