Perth Park is a $217.5 million project by the WA government that will see the parklands between Crown Towers and Optus Stadium on the Burswood Peninsula redeveloped.

While not solely billed around the mooted Perth Supercars street race, a once-per-year motorsport circuit is a key part of the precinct.

The Supercars portion of the project may not be completely across the line as it stands, but work on Perth Park has clearly commenced, as per these exclusive photos.

The early stages of construction in the parklands can clearly be seen, with that area to play host to dedicated sections of race track, similar to Albert Park, as well as a concert venue and other community-focussed amenities.

According to renders, very little of the existing roads will be used for the race track.

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Camfield Drive, which links the casino complex to the stadium, will be used before purpose built road will head back towards Crown Towers.

More purpose-built road will then head back towards the stadium, cross what is currently Roger MacKay Drive at the northern end of the precinct, before minor use of Victoria Park Drive and more purpose-built track back to the Crown end.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Supercars CEO Barclay Nettlefold reiterated the category’s enthusiasm to have the Perth street race ready to open the 2028 season.

“Western Australia, we’re earmarking as a future one, come 2028,” said Nettlefold.

“We’re working with the government there now in regard to the new entertainment complex they are building in the heart of the city.

“That’s going to be exciting.”

Wanneroo Raceway will continue to host Supercars in WA this year and next.