The key numbers are earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $381,706 and a deficit after tax of $98,399.

The latter figure is trumpeted as an underlying surplus of $17,609, once adjusted for one-off restructure and redundancy charges and insurance provision.

Revenue and expenses both fell by over $3.5 million year-on-year, to $15,265,870 and $15,364,269 respectively.

MA’s annual report said this is a direct result of a strategic decision to hand-off responsibility for promoting the SpeedSeries and Australian Rally Championship.

The governing body lost over $1 million in 2023 before recovering to a small surplus (EBITDA surplus of $561,745 and net surplus of $16,712) the following year under CEO Sunil Vohra.

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A decision to create joint ventures for the SpeedSeries (with SRO Motorsport Australia) and the ARC (with Innate Event Group) was made to de-risk MA financially.

MA holds a 30 percent stake in both joint-venture entities that took over the promotion of the respective competitions in 2025.

Vohra was suddenly removed from the CEO role last August, with former Melbourne Racing Club boss Josh Blanksby taking up the position in January.

“The move to deliver major national championships with joint venture partners across the SpeedSeries and the Australian Rally Championship has enabled Motorsport Australia itself to focus on supporting growth in participation and invest in new ways to serve Motorsport Australia members,” Blanksby said.

“This move brings our focus to grassroots participation and positions the organisation to better serve our members, with new investments being made in our IT systems which members will see in the coming months.

“Australia’s motorsport fan base is growing rapidly, with record-breaking attendance, rising broadcast audiences, and strong engagement from younger and female demographics noted as the fastest-growing segments.”

MA president Andrew Fraser also hailed the increase in participation, with 39,658 total participants (up nine percent) and 12,514 officials (up eight percent).

The organisation currently has 22,131 licensed members from 540 clubs.

“To achieve nine percent growth in participation year-on-year reinforces the changes we have made to licensing, including new single event categories to encourage new participation,” Fraser said.

“Looking ahead, it’s more important than ever before that we remain focused on supporting grassroots, club and state level motorsport through our clubs, members and officials.”

MA, which works on a financial year ending December 31, retains a balance sheet with assets in excess of $10 million.