The 1965 Bathurst 500 winner passed away on April 17, aged 89.

The private function was attended by a host of motorsport identities representing every era of his driving, engineering and engine-building career.

Supercars Hall of Famer Mark Skaife joined a list of speakers that included Bo’s close friends Steve Land and Peter Schell, while his granddaughter Tahlia spoke on behalf of the family

Paying tribute to Seton, Skaife detailed the closeness of the friendship between he, his father Russell and the father-son duo of Bo and Glenn.

“There’s not one of us who knew him well that didn’t treat him and see him as an absolute leader and a real foundation member of the motorsport fraternity,” said Skaife.

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“He was quietly spoken, but he was a man who had great integrity. He was a man who could do anything from an automotive perspective.

“We used to revel in the things that he would do, either behind the welder or behind the dyno or behind the scenes to understand how you make race cars go fast.

“He was the best at it. He was unbelievable.

“For a man who was quietly spoken and understated, he certainly won’t be understated in terms of the history and what he’s done for this country in car racing.”

Seton was characterised as a deeply determined and practical man who did not let a polio diagnosis at the age of 12 define him.

From Tenterfield, NSW, he entered motorsport in the early 1960s despite resistance from his father, George, and won the Bathurst 500 at the age of 28 aboard a Ford Cortina GT500.

Seton drove for the Ford factory team in the years that followed and made a total of 22 Great Race starts, scoring three further class wins aboard self-prepared Capris.

He stepped back from driving in the mid-1980s but continued involvement in the sport as an engine builder and car preparer, including guiding the early career of Glenn.

That passion for motorsport stayed with Bo until the end, having also watched the progression of grandson and current Supercars co-driver Aaron.

Land shared anecdotes from throughout their friendship, including a visit during recent months.

“As we left he said, ‘well, I’ve really enjoyed my life and I’ve done everything I set out to do’,” Land reflected.

“I think everyone here would agree. For a guy who had a lot of things against him, he really, really did good.”

Stories of Bo revolved almost entirely around motor racing – a passion that was at one stage said to have only been interrupted for his beloved Sons and Daughters TV drama each week!

“One of the other boys today said, ‘there’s a lot of motor racing people here’. Well that’s all he did, all his life!” noted Land.

“He was either playing with engines or racing cars, which he didn’t do a bad job of.

“He did a lot and his name will always be etched up there with the best Australian race car builders, preparers, owners.”

Seton’s 1965 Great Race-winning Cortina is on permanent display in the National Motor Racing Museum at Bathurst, while his famous yellow Capri remains with the family.

Today’s function was hosted by Speedcafe.com founder and Seton family friend, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray.

The list of attendees included Seton’s 1965 Bathurst co-driver Midge Bosworth, 1988 and 2001 Bathurst winner Tony Longhurst, 1986 Bathurst winner Graeme Bailey, Anthony Tratt, Ralph and Anne Bellamy, Ian and Val Maudsley, Ian Warlburn, Brett Bull, Jason Gomersall, Jamie McHugh, Ron Harrop, Steve Masterton, Ross Hore and Peter Beehag.