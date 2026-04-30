The Grove-based team will feature in a special one-shot comic alongside some of Marvel’s most recognisable characters, with drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz joined by team principal James Vowles in a storyline that sees them take on Doctor Doom during a F1 season under threat.

Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow are among the superheroes set to appear, supporting the team as they look to “save the racing season” in a crossover that blends real-world motorsport with fictional storytelling.

The comic will debut with special edition covers at the Monaco Grand Prix in early June, before going on wider release across comic book stores in the United States in October.

Additional variants will also be made available at selected races throughout the season, including Silverstone, Madrid, Singapore, Austin and Las Vegas.

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Fans will get an early look at the project during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, where the Williams fan zone will host pre-orders alongside themed activations, including a Marvel-inspired mural and interactive photo opportunities.

Williams’ director of merchandise and licensing Luke Timmins said the collaboration had been positioned as a way to connect new audiences with the team.

“Alex and Carlos are already heroes to our millions of fans, and now they get to prove it in print by uniting with the Marvel Super Heroes to save racing from Doctor Doom,” he explained.

“We are proud to be bringing these two universes together for the first time, and hope it gives fans another way to find and fall in love with our iconic Atlassian Williams F1 Team.

“There is no better place than Miami to launch a unique collaboration like this, and with special edition covers for races around the world the story is only just beginning.”

The move marks one of the more unusual crossovers in F1, as teams continue to explore partnerships beyond traditional sponsors and into global entertainment brands.

Earlier this year, Haas unveiled its own eye-catching collaboration with Japanese studio TOHO, bringing the iconic Godzilla franchise into the sport through a season-long partnership featuring special liveries, merchandise and fan activations.