The livery is part of a collaboration between Haas and film production and distribution company Toho.

Haas revealed the new look at a live event at the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya shopping centre.

The Japanese Grand Prix represents something of a home grand prix for Haas thanks to its naming rights relationship with Toyota Gazoo Racing.

“The Japanese Grand Prix is another one of our home races, this season returning with our title partner Toyota Gazoo Racing, so it’s a really big race for us,” said Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu.

“We’re motivated to carry on the momentum we got from the first two races, and I think the team is working really, really well.

Advertisements

“Suzuka will pose a very different challenge from Shanghai, but at least so far on two different circuits, we’ve managed to adapt our approach well to get the best out of our car and drivers.

“Our target in Suzuka is to again focus on the fundamentals and then try to get both cars into point double points, that’s what we’re aiming for.

“I’m also really excited to see all the Japanese fans as we unveil our special Godzilla-themed livery in Tokyo.

“This collaboration is a first and is truly exciting, it really shows a part of who we are as a team and our identity, so I hope fans enjoy this fun livery.”

Haas enters the Japanese Grand Prix with Bearman riding high in the drivers’ championship.

The British driver is fifth in the standings, thanks to finishing seventh in Australia before finishes of eighth and fifth across sprint and grand prix in China.

“I love that Japan is another ‘home’ race for TGR Haas F1 Team – it’s the most spectacular city, the fans are so passionate, and for a second year in a row we’re revealing a very special livery,” said Bearman.

“I feel that partnering with Godzilla is something only Haas could do, we do things our way, and it’s really quite something.

“Looking to the track, it’s one of the best circuits in the world. It’s fast, flowing, and you need to be precise.

“The VF-26 has proven to be a consistent car over the first two races, and the start of this season has been a great one.

“We need to keep up this momentum heading into April, this team is doing great things right now and we need showcase their hard work on track.”

Esteban Ocon added: “I’m very excited to be back in beautiful Japan and race in Suzuka this weekend.

“The fans in Japan are always amazing and for me Suzuka is the best circuit on the calendar.

“The first sector, which is very fast and flowing, is one of the best combinations of corners anywhere.

“It’s an old-school track where I’ve had some good results in the past so I can’t wait to get going again.

“I know there will be plenty of fans cheering for TGR Haas F1 Team.

“We also have a cool Godzilla partnership and livery this week, so we’ll be hoping to build up throughout the weekend and leave on Sunday night with a solid haul of points for the team.”