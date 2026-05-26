Wood was heard airing his frustrations to engineer Richard Harris via team radio on multiple occasions during the 200km race.

The Kiwi qualified 11th and lost critical time with a slow first pit stop, which put him back out only narrowly ahead of teammate Chaz Mostert, who had started 18th.

“F*** me man, seriously, how does this always happen?” lamented Wood during a radio transmission played on the TV broadcast.

Wood and Mostert traded places in both the second and third stints, with the former eventually finishing eighth and the latter ninth.

“We went into that race with a game plan and it just didn’t roll our way,” reflected Wood, whose victory at Taupo also included some heated moments.

“When you watch a few cars that you pitted around end up seconds ahead you’re always a little bit frustrated.

“I think with our car we made a big step forward in that last race because that last stint was really, really fast.

“It’s one of those days. You walk away from here a little bit empty handed, but still a lot of positives.

“I’ve got to learn how to deal with those ups and downs and come through them a little bit better.”

The Sunday frustration came at the end of a relatively quiet weekend for Wood, who finished 14th and eighth in the Saturday races.

Mostert started the weekend with a pole and a victory but poor qualifying performances left him fighting over the minors for the remainder of the weekend.

“Starting 18th was always going to be a hard task, but an 84-lap race, it was all on,” Mostert said of the Sunday race.

“We somehow made our way back up to ninth and got a good amount of points but really stewing that we wished we had a better starting position.

“Overall, really happy with the weekend, to get a first win for Toyota was really cool.”

Mostert moved himself into 10th in the championship with his Tasmania results, while Wood holds down seventh.