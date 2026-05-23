Two drivers looking to bounce back from a tough New Zealand swing enjoyed a stellar Saturday at the Tasmania Super440.

First it was Chaz Mostert who won the opener, before Andre Heimgartner made it a Toyota double in the second race.

David Reynolds returned to the podium and was left impressed by the Chevrolet parity changes, while it was an up-and-down day for the leading Ford crews.

How did it all play out? Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus take you behind the scenes of Saturday’s action at Symmons.

Listen now!