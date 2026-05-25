Wheldon, 17, became the first FREC driver to win two races so far this season.

The dual race triumph left the youngster in the championship lead, with 12 points back to CL Motorsport’s Reno Francot.

Wheldon’s wins earned Dutch outfit MP Motorsport its first success of the season, fittingly coming at its home track.

The teenager led home Prema Racing’s Salim Hanna and R-ace GP’s Emanuele Olivieri in Saturday’s Race 1.

Taking his first victory after qualifying on pole, Wheldon noted the “special” nature of the win.

“We knew we were quick, especially with the pace we had in practice and the speed we showed in qualifying, we were able to secure pole position,” Wheldon said.

“But, honestly, I think we struggled a little bit in the race. Salim [Hanna] was catching me quite a lot, so we need to work on improving our race pace.

“I can’t thank MP enough for the car they’ve given me. It’s really special because this is their home track, and for me to win here is something very special.

“It’s my first win in the championship, and I’m sure it’s just as special for them as it is for me.”

Wheldon was forced to work for his first win, relinquishing the lead at the race start.

Sunday’s Race 2 was a hard-fought victory, battling through two safety car restarts in short succession.

Wheldon led the field away from the second restart to a one-lap dash, with Prema Racing’s Kean Nakamura-Berta pushing hard for the lead after starting on pole.

The youngster’s first FREC wins came on the same weekend as the Indianapolis 500 – a race with a significant history in Wheldon’s family.

Sebastian’s father Dan won the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ twice (2005, 2011), the latter coming just months before his untimely death at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.