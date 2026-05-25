This week’s Pirtek Poll wants to know, who impressed you most with their performance?

Check out our list of nominees and vote on the poll at the bottom of this story.

Shane van Gisbergen (NASCAR)

Delivered the most competitive oval track performance of his NASCAR Cup Series career to date, banking points at the end of each stage and finishing 11th.

Daniel Suarez (NASCAR)

Made the most of a strategy gamble to win the Coca-Cola 600 – his first triumph since being let go by Trackhouse and landing at Spire Motorsports for 2026.

Andre Heimgartner (Supercars)

Chalked up Brad Jones Racing’s first win with Toyota and his own first dry weather Supercars victory with a flawless performance from pole position.

Broc Feeney (Supercars)

Scored his 30th career pole position and race win – equalling Garth Tander and Dick Johnson in those respective categories – at just 23 years old.

Chaz Mostert (Supercars)

Rebounded from Ruapuna controversy by taking his first Toyota pole and race win in commanding fashion on Saturday.

Jayden Ojeda (Supercars)

Underlined his status as the season’s top rookie to date with a breakout performance that netted career-best third in qualifying and sixth in the race on Sunday.

Kimi Antonelli (Formula 1)

Became the first driver to score their first four grand prix victories consecutively to extend his lead in the F1 world championship.

Liam Lawson (Formula 1)

Charged from 12th on the grid to finish seventh with a mix of aggression and defensive driving that was labelled a “masterclass” by RB team principal Alan Permane.

Franco Colapinto (Formula 1)

Navigated a tricky Canadian Grand Prix to score a career-best sixth place finish.

Felix Rosenqvist (IndyCar)

Made the most of a single-lap sprint to the finish to snatch Indianapolis 500 glory.

David Malukas (IndyCar)

Did almost everything right to become an Indy 500 winner, leading out of the last corner only to lose miss victory by 0.023s.

Scott McLaughlin (IndyCar)

Achieved partial redemption from his 2025 Indy 500 horror with a third place finish, just 0.397s from victory.

Marcus Armstrong (IndyCar)

Led the Indy 500 at the final restart with a lap remaining in an attention-grabbing performance, before falling to fifth at the finish.

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