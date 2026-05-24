It was a Ford fightback in the 200-kilometre finale as Broc Feeney snapped a nine-race winless streak to lead home Grove Racing’s Matt Payne and Kai Allen.

Toyota’s Saturday dominance was quickly consigned to history, while Anton De Pasquale and Jayden Ojeda were standouts for Chevrolet.

But was the three-stop mandate a good thing for the racing product?

Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus discuss all that and plenty more in the Sunday edition of the daily podcast.

Listen now!