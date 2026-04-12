The 22-year-old scored a first Supercars win for Toyota in just its ninth race after controlling much of the 200km contest from pole position.

On the whole it was a mature drive, with Wood having resisted an attack from a speedy Will Brown to maintain control in the opening stint.

“I’ve never done a race like that before, so I don’t know where it came from,” said Wood after his second career win following a maiden triumph in Perth last season.

“I’m really proud of our team and really proud of myself the way I drove that race and was able to manage it.”

Wood’s management of the race almost came unravelled, though, when he emerged from his final pit stop behind teammate Chaz Mostert.

Advertisements

Engineer Richard Harris had left Wood out two laps longer than Mostert aiming to gain a tyre offset, not expecting such a powerful undercut.

Win a limited edition 1:18 scale model #8 BJR Camaro. Enter Now.

Wood let fly on team radio, yelling “are you f***ing serious?” as he feared the win had slipped away.

“I was pretty dirty. I was blowing up,” he admitted.

“But that wasn’t anything other than just being surprised that a car had jumped us.

“We had sort of covered everyone all day long. When you get to the final stint and you’ve led the whole race, it’s like a nightmare unfolding.”

That drama occured with just under 20 laps remaining and required Wood to regain his composure.

That’s where the thought of Greg Murphy – an emotional driver turned vital Wood mentor – kicked in.

“I was making mistakes because I was angry, and then I just calmed back down,” he said.

“I knew if I kept carrying on, Murph would give me a pull-through. So I just wanted to calm down.”

Once Wood steadied himself he was able to reel in Mostert, who elected to yield the lead to ensure at least one of the Toyotas could fend off Broc Feeney.

That avoided a potentially awkward battle between the teammates and allowed Wood to soak up the final kilometres in front of a roaring crowd.

“Those last two laps were very, very emotional, seeing every Kiwi stand up,” he said.

“The support I’ve had this weekend is something I’ll remember for a very long time. It’s been over what I’d ever thought I’d have.”

Wood apologised post-race for his radio outburst, clearly embarrassed by what ultimately proved an over-reaction.

But he also believes that leaning into his emotions throughout the day was part of his ultimate success.

“Even that Haka to start the race got me a little bit emotional,” he admitted.

“I think I try to hide that a little bit sometimes and, for once, I let it just go.

“I felt like today was a really, really big step forward for my mental side of racing and how I should go racing.

“I look forward to seeing how I can use that in races to come.”

Wood was not alone in riding the emotional rollercoaster throughout the day.

“I’m sure there was a lot of tears flowing from my parents,” he said.

“They are pretty emotional like me. That’s where I get it from.”

Victory added Wood’s name to a growing list of Kiwi Supercars drives to win on home soil, which began with Murphy’s heroics at Pukekohe 25 years ago.