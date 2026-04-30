Despite the traditional name ‘2 Days of Thunder’, Round 2 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series now runs across three days, with racing commencing on Friday afternoon.

Two categories headline the event with endurance racing – the TA2 Muscle Car Series with its Tag Team Enduro and the newly-renamed Australian Endurance Championship running its three-hour Saturday night race.

Several big names will appear across both categories.

In a 25-strong TA2 field, Supercars stars including full-timers Brodie Kostecki and Ryan Wood appear alongside Enduro Cup co-drivers Will Davison and Tim Slade.

Several Super2 drivers make appearances, including Nash Morris and Ayrton Hodson, plus Super2 and TA2 regulars Alice Buckley, Tommy Smith, and Ben Gomersall.

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The Australian Endurance Championship will commence the first round of its season under lights, with a three-hour enduro kicking off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

The field consists of 17 entries, split between production cars and GT4-spec machinery.

Notable names include Supercars race winner Fabian Coulthard, GT4 champion Tom Hayman, TV star Grant Denyer, circuit owner Tony Quinn and GT ace Oscar Targett, performing double duties with TA2.

Rounding out the endurance theme of the event is the Australian IRC Racing Series, with a pair of 50-minute races alongside two shorter sprints.

The AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship will contest Round 3 of its calendar at Queensland Raceway, where teenage star Oli Wickham leads Round 2 winner Seth Burchartz by just three points.

Returning to its regular championship following the success of the inaugural AASA Nationals is Legend Cars Australia.

Young gun Ruben Dan will carry the green and gold #1 after winning a second consecutive Australia title and enters the event $10,000 richer following a successful outing at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Legend Cars Australia will contest seven races across the weekend, the first two of which come on Friday afternoon.

Additionally, 2 Days of Thunder brings a local flavour with the Queensland Touring Car Championship and Queensland Superkarts also on the schedule.

The full track schedule can be found HERE.

As with every Hi-Tec Oils Super Series round, the broadcast will be split between YouTube, SBS, Fox Sports, and Kayo.

Please note there is no Friday broadcast.

Livestreams are available on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series YouTube Channel.

2 Days of Thunder broadcast schedule (AEST)

Saturday May 2

11:15am – 12:30pm – YouTube Livestream

1:00pm – 5:00pm – SBS / SBS On Demand / Kayo Sports

5:20pm – 8:30pm – YouTube Livestream

Sunday May 3

9:00am – 12:40pm – YouTube Livestream

1:00pm – 5:00pm – VICELAND / SBS On Demand / Kayo Sports