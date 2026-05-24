Ryan Hansford hit back following a tough start to the season to win Sunday morning’s Race 2 on a drying track.

The former series champion started in 10th position and charged through the field as the damp track slowly dried.

Hansford led home Johnson, who led the way early on, with Adam Garwood rounding out the top three.

As the high horsepower cars struggled for grip, Jordan Cox stunned in the Improved Production-spec Mazda RX-7, charging through the field.

Cox raced through to fourth spot before the safety car was drawn when Tim Brook found the wall through the kink on the back straight.

Brook emerged from the battered Commodore unscathed.

The crash elevated Cox into the top three, which quickly became second place as Johnson struggled for grip on the restart.

The fairy tale was short lived however, as the Mazda began to drop back down the order in the closing laps, eventually classified in 13th.

Johnson fought back in Race 3 to take a hard-fought 70th championship race victory, battling through in the early laps.

The former series champion led home Garwood and Hansford, who took third place after an enthralling late battle with Scott Cameron.

Garwood led the way early on, relinquishing the lead at the halfway point when Johnson made a decisive move at the hairpin.

Hansford battled to try and fight back into second place, but fell back into the clutches of Cameron in the closing laps.

The race was largely incident-free, and ran without the intervention of the safety car.

Tony Auddino made contact with the right rear of Cox’s RX-7, appearing to pick up steering damage as a result.

A tough weekend continued for Danny Buzadzic, who was forced to pit early to repair a loose front guard.

In the late running, Buzadzic found himself spun at the hairpin.

Johnson’s consistency was enough to seal the round victory, coming away with two wins and a second place.

V8 SuperUtes

Cody Brewczynski took the win in Race 3, battling a damp track and a hard-charging Adam Marjoram.

2024 champion Marjoram held on to second position, ahead of young gun Jack Westbury in third.

Westbury benefitted from a late battle between Marjoram and David Sieders, which saw the reigning champion drop to fourth through the final corner.

Aaron Borg recovered from an awful start, dropping from third to eighth, to round out the top five.

Justin Ruggier was back after a rollover yesterday, with the Western Sydney Motorsport Hilux running without a front or rear windscreen.

Ruggier’s recovery lasted just three laps, as the wind caught the dashboard and propped it up, blocking the driver’s vision.

The former Aussie Racing Cars champion was forced to pit to have the dash taped back down, eventually classified in 19th position.

The sole safety car was drawn for Rossi Johnson finding the gravel at the hairpin.

Marjoram hit back to take the win in Race 4 to cap off the weekend.

After starting in second place, Marjoram raced side-by-side with Brewczynski for half of the opening lap, seizing the race lead down the back straight.

Westbury came home in second spot, with Brewczynski rounding out the top three.

A mid-race mechanical issue for Sieders took him out of contention after battling for the lead early on.

The safety car was drawn when rookie Ruben Dan found the gravel at Turn 4.

Marjoram held the lead on the restart, and maintained a steady gap over Westbury to take the win and seal the round victory by just one point over Brewczynski.

Tassie Tin Tops

Josh Barwick braved tricky conditions to comfortably win Race 3 on Sunday morning.

Barwick led home Mark Duggan in the Aston Martin Sports Sedan, with Ben Newman unchallenged in third place aboard the McLaren GT4 entry.

Matt Carey came home in fourth in a quiet affair, while Ben Purtell recovered from a pair of off-track excursions to round out the top five.

A single safety car was drawn when Steve Lord spun on the exit of Turn 3 and stopped sideways across the track.

Simultaneously, Richard Hadolt spun on the exit of the final corner, however both cars were able to recover and continue.

Under yellow flag conditions, Brad Sherriff pulled into the pit lane with an unknown issue, parking what was expected to be the fastest car in wet conditions.

Barwick went back-to-back on Sunday to win a shortened Race 4.

Purtell rocketed through the order to take second place, with his Nissan 180SX well suited to the dry conditions.

Duggan rounded out the top three ahead of Newman and Carey.

The race was red flagged just four laps in when Hadolt found himself upside down through the final corner.

Hadolt’s Torana came to rest on its roof, with the driver able to climb out under his own power.

The race was suspended and ultimately declared during a lengthy clean up effort.