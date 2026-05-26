Van Gisbergen was running fifth with 48 laps to go when the caution came out due to lightning near Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A combination of a slow pit stop and others electing to take two tyres instead of four dropped him back to 10th.

Then came ‘the choose’ to go high or low for the subsequent restart. Van Gisbergen mistakenly took the outside line, which dropped him back to 12th for the restart.

Two more weather-related interruptions ultimately scuppered his hopes of making any meaningful headway and he had to settle for 11th.

Speaking post-race, van Gisbergen was frustrated that he didn’t finish higher.

“I had an amazing day, but I’m pissed,” he said.

“Just bad a choose and should be top five or six. We had an amazing day and then just didn’t execute at the end.

“It was really cool to run up the front all day. Obviously gifted a good starting position by the rain-out.

“Filthy with myself for the end. Should have been a bit better.”

“We had sort of been giving up a row to go outside and it would pay back, and I just misheard Josh and I made the mistake. So I’m pretty pissed at myself for that.”

It was an otherwise promising performance for van Gisbergen, who ran consistently in the top 10 all night.

Van Gisbergen scored stage points in all three legs during the Coca-Cola 600, finishing Stage 1 in 10th, Stage 2 in ninth, and Stage 3 in seventh to collect seven bonus points.

For finishing 11th, he collected an additional 26 points to his tally.

All told, the result has moved van Gisbergen from 16th to 14th and two places above the cut line ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece of RFK Racing.

Preece fell three places to 16th in the standings after being collected in an awkward clash on Lap 329 that meant he failed to finish.

Briscoe also gained two places in the standings from below the cut line to sit 15th.

Van Gisbergen has one road course win to his credit this year at Watkins Glen but has not been able to score a top 10 on an oval yet this season.

He hasn’t been far away, though, thrice finishing 11th across Phoenix, Martinsville, and Charlotte.

Van Gisbergen’s next three races will present a challenge, with the quirky concrete Nashville followed by Michigan and then the ‘Tricky Triangle’ Pocono.

Last year, SVG was only 25th at Nashville, 18th at Michigan, and 31st at Pocono.

Although it’s been a difficult month or two of late outside of the Watkins Glen win, van Gisbergen expressed optimism.

“It’s been an upward trend,” he said.

“The last month has been average – or a little bit more – but I feel like I’m generally getting better and better.

“Now our team is doing an amazing job giving us better cars too.

“Pretty stoked for Trackhouse and stoked I can be up there all day, genuinely.”

The NASCAR Cup Series continues with the Cracker Barrel 400 on Monday, June 1 at 9:00am AEST.

NASCAR Cup Series points after Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway (top 20)

Pos Driver Team Car Points Stage Points Diff Wins Top 5 Top 10 DNF Laps Led 1 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 620 116 0 5 9 10 0 320 2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 498 117 -122 1 6 8 0 699 3 RyanBlaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 446 106 -174 1 3 8 2 249 4 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 425 95 -195 1 6 9 3 95 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 423 61 -197 2 5 7 1 196 6 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 386 113 -234 0 4 7 2 513 7 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 385 70 -235 0 2 6 0 68 8 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 361 92 -259 0 4 5 2 369 9 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 356 53 -264 1 3 5 0 75 10 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 350 31 -270 1 2 4 1 18 11 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 343 53 -277 0 2 4 0 160 12 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 337 57 -283 0 2 7 2 34 13 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 328 72 -292 0 1 6 2 89 14 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 316 44 -304 1 2 3 0 91 15 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 304 64 -316 0 4 5 3 103 16 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 303 46 -317 0 0 2 1 26 17 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 288 60 -332 0 1 4 3 26 18 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang 274 63 -346 0 2 4 3 114 19 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 254 25 -366 0 0 2 0 2 20 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 248 20 -372 0 2 3 0 24

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