The field is split between 15 Chevrolet Camaros and 10 Ford Mustangs.

Two current full-time Supercars drivers join the field – Brodie Kostecki with Nash Morris, and Ryan Wood partnering TA2 regular Pip Casabene.

Morris is one of five Super2 up-and-comers present in the field, including TA2 regulars Ben Gomersall, Tommy Smith, and Alice Buckley.

Ayrton Hodson also joins the field, partnering reigning Aussie Racing Cars champion Kody Garland.

Smith is joined in the Matt Stone Racing-prepared Camaro by his uncle Jack, a former Supercars full-timer in his own right.

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Grove Racing co-driver Will Davison makes his debut in the category alongside Gomersall, while Supercars enduro teammate Tim Slade returns with Buckley.

Buckley and Slade will be pushing for back-to-back round victories in the Tag Team Enduro.

A last-minute addition to the field is the young pair of Ryan MacMillan and Cameron McLeod.

The Ford Racing Junior shares a TA2 Mustang with Formula Open champion-turned TCR prodigy MacMillan.

Reigning series champion Jarrod Hughes is joined by the champion of TA2 NZ Caleb Byers, who won the series during the cyclone-shortened Taupo Supercars event.

Series regular Brock Paine is paired with Brad Gartner, while championship leader Jackson Rice links up with former Trans Am driver Chase Hoy.

Rice’s closest championship combatant Tyler Cheney is partnered by the experienced Tim Brook.

Two cars will be piloted by series full-time runners joining forces.

Thomas brothers Josh and Diesel will share driving duties in the TFH Racing Mustang, while speedway veterans Robbie Farr and Jason Pryde are partnered in Farr’s Camaro.

Several high-profile drivers do not return to the grid from the 2025 event.

Craig Lowndes notably partnered with Hughes last year, while two-time Trans Am champions Todd Hazelwood and Nathan Herne are also absent.

George Miedecke and Ryan Casha also do not return, having partnered with Josh Webster and Connor Roberts respectively, neither of whom are in the 2026 field.

The TA2 Tag Team Enduro is held on May 1-3 and consists of a pair of 12-lap sprints plus a 40-minute enduro on both Saturday and Sunday.

Driver 1 and Driver 2 will take part in one sprint each day, while the 40-minute enduro races feature a driver change.

TA2 Tag Team Enduro entry list