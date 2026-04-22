Coulthard will join John Nikolovski in a Mercedes-AMG GT4 at the Ipswich 3 Hour out of the AR Nineteen camp as part of a 17-car grid.

Other high-profile names include Grant Denyer with Anthony Soole in a McLaren 570s GT4 while Paul Morris will join Chris Pappas in another McLaren.

Former Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and TCR Australia Series regular Luke King will partner Jamie Arratoon in a Mercedes-AMG.

The team’s third Merc will be shared by team owner Mark Griffith and Tom Hayman.

This year, the regulations have been relaxed to allow GT4 cars to enter – though the production car element remains key.

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Karl Begg will bring out his BMW M4 with Steve Jukes, who makes his return to the national racing scene.

Cess Valstar and Dylan Lake will share a 996-spec Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

Queensland Raceway custodian Tony Quinn will share a Toyota Supra with Matt McCutcheon.

Rob Gooley and Maika Ter Horst will also share a BMW M4. They will be out for redemption having narrowly missed out on the Fight in the Night honours a year ago.

Other entries include Eric Ebert/Luke van Herwaarde (BMW 240iX), Ben Gersekwski/Richard Shinkfield (E92 M3), Jim Manteufel/Garry Beggs (HSV Clubsport R8) and Dan Lindley (Audi RS3).

The Australian Endurance Championship Ipswich 3 Hour is part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series 2 Days of Thunder event at Queensland Raceway on May 1-3.

Teams will qualify at 10:25am AEST before the three-hour begins at 5:25pm AEST.