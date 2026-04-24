With its new technical rules under fire, F1 has gone big on the eve of the Miami Grand Prix with a number of changes to its regulations.

Harvesting has been limited for qualifying, superclipping accelerated and boost reduced as F1 looks to improve the spectacle and driver safety.

Will it work? And what has the industry reaction been like?

Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus take a deep dive.

They also look at the Toyota Supercars engine work that’s happening before Tasmania, and analyse the fall-out from Mostert vs Kostecki in New Zealand.

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